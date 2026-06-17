G7 leaders welcomed the US-Iran peace deal and pledged unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty at their 52nd summit in France. The joint declaration includes commitments to bolster Kyiv's military capabilities and pressure Russia's war economy.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Wednesday signed a joint declaration, welcoming the peace deal between the US and Iran, and reaffirming their support for Ukraine. The G7 nations called for greater cooperation on Indo-Pacific security, energy resilience and supply chain stability at the 52nd G7 Summit in France.

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G7 Pledges Unwavering Support for Ukraine

In the statement on geopolitical issues, the G7 leaders pledged unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while committing to bolster Kyiv's military and energy capabilities amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. "We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the declaration stated. The leaders announced plans to increase the delivery of air defence systems, interceptors and long-range capabilities to Ukraine, while also considering measures to expand Ukraine's domestic military production through licensing arrangements. The declaration also committed additional support to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience ahead of the winter season and vowed to intensify pressure on Russia's war economy through strengthened sanctions, including measures targeting the oil and gas sectors.

The statement comes as diplomatic efforts surrounding the Ukraine conflict continue. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to Moscow for talks if he was prepared for "responsible and serious" discussions, while noting that no official communication channels currently exist between Moscow and Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the outcomes of the G7-Ukraine session held during the summit. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said discussions focused on securing more air defence missiles, winter support packages and increasing pressure on Russia.

G7 Welcomes US-Iran Peace Deal

The G7 leaders also turned their attention to developments in West Asia, welcoming the emerging agreement between the United States and Iran. "We welcome the announcement of a deal between the United States and Iran, secured under the strong leadership of President Trump," the declaration stated, describing it as an opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and address concerns related to its regional and ballistic activities.

The leaders expressed readiness to contribute to the implementation of the agreement and backed negotiations on a broader diplomatic framework involving regional and international stakeholders, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Energy Security and Strait of Hormuz

The declaration reaffirmed support for unrestricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz and endorsed a multinational initiative led by France and the United Kingdom to facilitate the resumption of maritime traffic and ensure the safety of commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

Recognising vulnerabilities exposed by recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the leaders committed to accelerating the diversification of global energy supply routes and increasing energy reserves. They also welcomed the prospect of additional energy supplies from Canada in the coming years.

The statement comes ahead of the scheduled signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran in Switzerland later this week. Swiss authorities have confirmed that diplomatic consultations are underway with the concerned parties regarding the planned signing ceremony.

Broader Geopolitical Issues

The G7 also voiced support for an immediate, robust ceasefire in Lebanon and backed efforts by the Lebanese leadership to achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah. On Gaza, the leaders pledged to accelerate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts while calling for an end to violence in the West Bank.

On the Indo-Pacific, the G7 leaders reiterated their commitment to a free and open region governed by international law and opposed unilateral attempts to alter the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait.

The declaration also expressed deep concern over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and called for the country's complete denuclearisation in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. The leaders further highlighted the need to counter North Korean cryptocurrency thefts and cybercrimes.

The G7 additionally welcomed the outcomes of the Global Convergence for Growth Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month, reaffirming the importance of cooperation among major economies to address persistent global imbalances and strengthen long-term economic stability. (ANI)