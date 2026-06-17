At the G7 Summit, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi introduced the 'POWERR Asia' framework to enhance energy security. She proposed strengthening global oil stockpiles in collaboration with the International Energy Agency, a move which received support.

Japan Unveils 'POWERR Asia' for Energy Security

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi introduced the 'POWERR Asia' framework to the leaders present at the G7 Summit and proposed strengthening global oil stockpiles in collaboration with the International Energy Agency. During the discussion on West Asia, where she was joined by the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE, the Japanese PM highlighted the importance of free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and introduced 'POWERR Asia' initiative of Japan.

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In a post on X she said, "I also introduced "Power Asia," which Japan has launched, and proposed supporting the strengthening of oil stockpiles in various countries in collaboration with the International Energy Agency (IEA), which received support."

"Partnership On Wide Energy and Resources Resilience (POWERR Asia)" is a new cooperation framework which was introduced by Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi earlier this year in April for providing emergency responses through financing procurement of crude oil, petroleum products, maintaining supply chains in Asia along with securing critical minerals and diversifying energy resources.

Bilateral Talks and Regional Security

In her discussions with US President Donald Trump, she welcomed the peace agreement between the United States and Iran and discussed implementing the Japan-U.S. agreement on tariffs. The two countries also discussed closer communication on key areas, including China.

"We also confirmed that we will continue close communication on responses to international situations surrounding the Indo-Pacific region, including China, and the Middle East.

Focus on Ukraine and Military Alliances

Takaichi also provided insights into the discussion held on Ukraine and said that the grouping would continue to collaborate with Kiev to achieve peace. She said on X, "I emphasized that we must not tolerate attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. I also expressed concerns about military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as well as the strengthening of military ties between Russia and China."

Ｇ７エビアン・サミットの２日目です。 雲一つない晴天の下、レマン湖は美しく佇んでいます。 美味しいエビアンの水とバナナを朝食にして、本日の日程に臨みました。 午前中はウクライナが議題。 ゼレンスキー・ウクライナ大統領も交えて、突っ込んだ議論を行いました。… pic.twitter.com/INBEq3LNyz — 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) June 17, 2026

Talks with India on Economic Cooperation

Takaichi also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the alpine resort town as they discussed enhancing economic cooperation, stating trade and investment as priorities.

Had a great interaction with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. India and Japan will continue to deepen ties in diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment.@takaichi_sanae @G7 pic.twitter.com/k0sW6URiQE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026

Earlier, discussions were held on geopolitical developments, including the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the security situation in West Asia and the challenges posed by China during the working dinner between G7 countries, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday. (ANI)