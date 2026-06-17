G7 leaders pledged to strengthen international action against migrant smuggling and human trafficking. At their 52nd summit, they renewed commitments to dismantle criminal networks and protect vulnerable individuals, supported by Kenya and South Korea.

G7 leaders on Wednesday pledged stronger international action against migrant smuggling and human trafficking networks, reaffirming their commitment to dismantling organised criminal groups that profit from illegal migration and related cross-border crimes.

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In a declaration adopted at the 52nd G7 Summit in France, the leaders renewed commitments made during previous summits in Apulia in 2024 and Kananaskis in 2025, vowing to intensify efforts to prevent, counter and dismantle criminal networks involved in migrant smuggling, trafficking in persons and associated illicit activities. The declaration was also supported by G7 partner countries Kenya and the South Korea.

G7 Reaffirms Commitment to Counter Smuggling

"We, the Leaders of the G7, reaffirm our enduring efforts to prevent and counter the smuggling of migrants," the declaration stated. The leaders described migrant smuggling and human trafficking as serious transnational crimes that undermine the sovereign right of states to control their borders while exposing vulnerable individuals to life-threatening risks.

The declaration emphasised the need to tackle organised illegal migration while ensuring protection for migrants, refugees and forcibly displaced persons who are particularly vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

Targeted Sanctions and Online Crackdown

Accordingly, the leaders tasked their relevant ministers with continuing robust implementation of the G7 Action Plan to Prevent and Counter the Smuggling of Migrants.

The G7 also recognised ongoing efforts to adopt targeted sanctions and restrictive measures against individuals and entities involved in migrant smuggling operations. Particular attention was given to the growing use of online platforms by criminal organisations to facilitate illegal migration.

Recalling commitments made under Canada's G7 presidency, the leaders pledged to intensify cooperation with online platforms and other stakeholders to detect, prevent and remove content used to organise and promote smuggling activities.

Cooperation and Return Policies

The declaration further underscored the importance of deeper engagement with countries of origin and transit to dismantle smuggling and trafficking networks before they reach destination countries.

The leaders committed to strengthening cooperation aimed at promoting stability, economic opportunities and sustainable development in countries affected by irregular migration pressures. They said such efforts would help enable individuals to live safely and prosper in their home countries while safeguarding their rights and dignity.

The statement also noted the obligation of states to accept the return of their own nationals and called for stronger mechanisms to ensure the timely, safe, lawful and dignified return of individuals who do not have the legal right to remain in another country's territory.

While respecting national competencies, the leaders acknowledged that some G7 members are exploring new lawful arrangements with third countries to strengthen migration management and address challenges posed by irregular migration.

Part of Broader Summit Agenda

The declaration forms part of a broader agenda adopted at the G7 Summit, where leaders also addressed global security challenges, geopolitical conflicts, organised crime, drug trafficking, energy resilience and international economic cooperation. (ANI)