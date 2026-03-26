The G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting will address the Ukraine war, reconstruction, maritime security, and global governance reforms. It aims for concrete outcomes and serves as a preparatory step for the G7 Leaders' Summit in Evian in June.

The upcoming G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) is set to deliberate on key global challenges, including the war in Ukraine, reconstruction efforts, maritime security, and reforms in global governance, according to a background briefing by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

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Outlining the agenda, Spokesperson of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Pascal Confavreux said the meeting will take place shortly after an informal gathering of ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, and will serve as a preparatory step ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. "All this culminates in the preparation of the summit of Evian. It will take place between the 13th and 15th of June," the briefing noted, adding that the discussions would help frame outcomes for the leaders' deliberations.

The meeting will address both immediate crises and long-term structural issues. "Obviously, in the way that we will try as much as we can, not only to have this informal gathering of what is generally speaking a G7 meeting, but also to have some concrete results," the official said, emphasising the need for actionable outcomes.

Focus on Ukraine Reconstruction

A significant focus will be on Ukraine, with sessions planned on reconstruction and broader regional security. "The second session will be on reconstruction. The aim is to have at least three impactful results," the briefing stated, referencing discussions on nuclear safety, humanitarian demining, and reconstruction funding.

The role of international financial institutions like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will also be highlighted, particularly in mobilising investments for Ukraine's recovery.

Maritime Security and Broader Threats

The discussions will also extend to maritime security and global supply chains. "We will also tackle broader threats such as narco-traffic, maritime security, which is related to critical minerals," the official said. A dedicated session on maritime routes and the exercise of freedom of navigation is also expected.

Push for Global Governance Reform

On governance reforms, the G7 aims to push for more effective multilateral frameworks. "More generally, out of that, there will be more innovative approaches to integrate horizontal threats that are endangering the sovereignties of the different states," the briefing said, underlining efforts to rethink global governance structures.

Engagement with Non-G7 Partners

The meeting will also include engagements with non-G7 partners, including ministers from South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Ukraine, reflecting a broader outreach strategy. "We will be having all of these sessions on Thursday and the one on the morning of Friday," the official said, adding that multiple side events and working lunches would facilitate deeper exchanges.

Emphasis on Coordination and Concrete Outcomes

Concluding the briefing, the French side stressed the importance of coordination and communication. "One important thing: we favor and it is as well, as much as we can, free exchanges and frank exchanges," the official said, adding that the meeting would aim to deliver "as much as we can" in terms of concrete outcomes.

The G7 FMM is expected to set the tone for the leaders' summit in June, with a strong emphasis on Ukraine, international security, and institutional reforms. (ANI)