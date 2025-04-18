A video from the Florida State University shooting has gone viral, showing a student sipping coffee and filming an injured woman instead of helping her. The mass shooting left two dead and five injured.

Florida: In the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting at Florida State University (FSU), a disturbing video has surfaced on social media. The footage appears to show an individual,believed to be a student, casually drinking coffee during the chaos and encountering a woman lying injured and bloodied on the ground. Rather than offering help, the person reportedly chose to film the scene.

The tragic incident at FSU resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to at least five others. Authorities confirmed that the deceased were not students of the university, located in Tallahassee, Florida.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, an FSU student and the son of Leon County sheriff’s deputy Jessica Ikner.

The police later shot the accused as he "did not comply with commands" and has been admitted to the hospital, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in a press conference.

Reacting to the video, an X user said, "Morals are gone in America. This person sees wounded victims on the ground at Florida State University, yet just sips his Starbucks coffee and records the gruesome scene for Twitter clout. This clearly means the situation was safe enough for him to check on the wounded."

"The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County Sheriff Deputy," Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil said at a conference.

The suspected gunman had access to his mother's weapon. Authorities recovered a handgun from the person. A shotgun was also found in the university's Student Union, and another firearm was recovered in the suspect's vehicle.

"Unfortunately, her son (Deputy Sheriff's son) had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene," McNeil said. “We are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used and what other weapons perhaps he may have had access to.”