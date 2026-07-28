Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met senior Chinese officials, including from the CPC's Central Party School and the Foreign Ministry, to discuss bilateral cooperation, academic exchanges, and the importance of maintaining peace in border areas.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Tuesday and discussed opportunities for future cooperation and academic exchanges between the two sides.

According to the Indian Embassy in China, the meeting took place during Misri's visit to China, where he was briefed on the historical significance of the Central Party School, its intellectual contributions, and its academic programmes.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Mr. Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China and was briefed about the historical significance of the School, its intellectual contributions and academic programs. They discussed opportunities for future cooperation and exchanges."

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Mr. Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China and was briefed about the historical significance of the School, its intellectual contributions and academic… pic.twitter.com/c84kf36cYD — India in China (@EOIBeijing) July 28, 2026

Discussions on Border Peace and Bilateral Ties

Earlier on Monday, India and China acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying in Beijing.

According to the Embassy of India in Beijing, the two sides held wide-ranging discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and explored ways to advance the understanding reached by the leaders of the two countries on strengthening India-China ties.

The two sides also explored avenues to expand cooperation through mutually beneficial outcomes in trade and economic relations, cultural exchanges, and greater people-to-people engagement.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Ms. Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas," the Embassy said in a post on X.

Further Diplomatic Engagements

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Foreign Secretary met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen the implementation of the guidance provided by the leaders of India and China for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of mutual priority and promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges.

Misri also met Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), with the discussions focusing on enhancing bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels.

The meetings underscored continued diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Beijing as both countries seek to strengthen bilateral relations through dialogue and cooperation across multiple sectors while maintaining peace and stability along the border areas. (ANI)