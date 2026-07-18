A North Carolina woman, Sue Rowley, won a $150,000 lottery jackpot playing a digital game on her smartphone during a sleepless night. The top prize had odds of 1 in 2 million. After federal and state taxes, her final payout was reduced to $108,023.

What began as an ordinary sleepless night ended with an extraordinary stroke of luck for a woman in the US, who won a lottery jackpot worth $150,000 (around Rs 1.4 crore) while casually playing an online game on her smartphone.

Sue Rowley, a resident of Mooresville, North Carolina, said she was awake late at night and decided to spend some time playing the "Tumbling Treasures" Digital Instant game offered by the North Carolina Education Lottery. During her late-night session, she purchased a $30 play, never imagining it would land her the game's top prize.

Recalling the life-changing moment, Rowley said, "It was late at night and I was just fiddling around playing when it happened." She admitted that she initially struggled to believe what she was seeing on her phone because winning such a huge prize felt unreal.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning the jackpot in the game were approximately 1 in 2 million, making Rowley's victory exceptionally rare. After claiming her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, federal and state tax deductions reduced her final payout to $108,023.

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Unlike traditional lottery tickets bought at retail stores, Rowley's winning entry came through a Digital Instant game available on the official lottery website and mobile application, highlighting the growing popularity of online lottery platforms.

Speaking about her future plans, Rowley revealed that the unexpected windfall will be used for home improvement projects, helping fund renovations she had long been considering. She added that both she and her family were thrilled by the surprise jackpot.

Her remarkable story serves as a reminder that sometimes life's biggest surprises arrive when they're least expected—even during a restless night spent scrolling on a phone.

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