From Dior bag to sarees and more: A look at items stolen in dramatic raid on Sheikh Hasina’s residence

Among the bizarre discoveries inside the Prime Minister's residence were personal items including sarees, a Dior suitcase, and an elliptical trainer. A viral video captured one of the intruders lounging on a bed, proclaiming, “Ganabhaban is under our control.”

Dhaka witnessed unprecedented chaos on Monday, August 5, as a mob stormed Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Pictures and videos of the tragedy quickly went viral online, causing the political unrest in the country to abruptly escalate. Among the bizarre discoveries inside the Prime Minister's residence were personal items including sarees, a Dior suitcase, and an elliptical trainer.

The picture shows the woman, dressed in a blue suit, standing between the protestors. She had a bright smile on her face as she took away the Dior suitcase.

One of the invaders was shown slouching on a bed in a widely shared video, saying, "Ganabhaban is under our control."

The pandemonium at Ganabhaban was extensive. Looters carried off a range of items, from television sets and kitchen appliances to livestock such as goats and ducks. The residence's kitchens were ransacked, with protesters helping themselves to meals of fish and biryani.

Protesters displayed extreme defiance by wearing stolen sarees and taking various personal and household items. A looter was spotted striking a pose with female lingerie he had found in the residence.

The images were eerily similar to the protests in Sri Lanka in 2022, when protesters staged a spectacular takeover of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace.

The problem worsened as soon as the disturbance reached the Bangladesh Parliament. Sheikh Hasina left the country and arrived at Hindon Air Base in India amid the growing violence. From the moment her C-130 cargo plane entered Indian airspace until it touched down in Ghaziabad, the Indian Air Force kept a tight eye on it. The Indian Border Security Force has increased border security along Bangladesh in reaction to the issue.

Latest Videos