Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    From Dior bag to sarees and more: A look at items stolen in dramatic raid on Sheikh Hasina’s residence

    Among the bizarre discoveries inside the Prime Minister's residence were personal items including sarees, a Dior suitcase, and an elliptical trainer. A viral video captured one of the intruders lounging on a bed, proclaiming, “Ganabhaban is under our control.”
     

    From Dior bag to sarees and more a look at items stolen in dramatic loot from Sheikh Hasina residence gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Dhaka witnessed unprecedented chaos on Monday, August 5, as a mob stormed Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Pictures and videos of the tragedy quickly went viral online, causing the political unrest in the country to abruptly escalate. Among the bizarre discoveries inside the Prime Minister's residence were personal items including sarees, a Dior suitcase, and an elliptical trainer.

    The picture shows the woman, dressed in a blue suit, standing between the protestors. She had a bright smile on her face as she took away the Dior suitcase.

    One of the invaders was shown slouching on a bed in a widely shared video, saying, "Ganabhaban is under our control." 

    The pandemonium at Ganabhaban was extensive. Looters carried off a range of items, from television sets and kitchen appliances to livestock such as goats and ducks. The residence's kitchens were ransacked, with protesters helping themselves to meals of fish and biryani.

    Protesters displayed extreme defiance by wearing stolen sarees and taking various personal and household items. A looter was spotted striking a pose with female lingerie he had found in the residence.

    The images were eerily similar to the protests in Sri Lanka in 2022, when protesters staged a spectacular takeover of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace.

    The problem worsened as soon as the disturbance reached the Bangladesh Parliament. Sheikh Hasina left the country and arrived at Hindon Air Base in India amid the growing violence. From the moment her C-130 cargo plane entered Indian airspace until it touched down in Ghaziabad, the Indian Air Force kept a tight eye on it. The Indian Border Security Force has increased border security along Bangladesh in reaction to the issue.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhruv Rathee on Bangladesh: BJP trolls Youtuber over old video claiming 'Bangladesh is happier than India' vkp

    Dhruv Rathee on Bangladesh: BJP trolls Youtuber over old video claiming 'Bangladesh is happier than India'

    Israel informed US that it killed Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, White House outraged over action: Report snt

    Israel informed US that it killed Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, White House outraged over action: Report

    Indian High Commission in Dhaka remains operational amid voluntary evacuation of non-essential staff AJR

    Indian High Commission in Dhaka remains operational amid voluntary evacuation of non-essential staff

    Bangladesh unrest: Bodies of at least Awami League leaders, family members found amidst escalating violence snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Bodies of at least Awami League leaders, family members found amidst escalating violence

    Air India evacuates 205 from Dhaka amid unrest, airlines resume scheduled flights dmn

    Air India evacuates 205 from Dhaka amid unrest, airlines resume scheduled flights

    Recent Stories

    'Today's setback hurts': PM Modi's 1st words after Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics final vkp

    'Today's setback hurts': PM Modi's 1st words after Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics final

    Paris Olympics shocker: Indians smell 'conspiracy' after Vinesh Phogat disqualification before gold bout snt

    Paris Olympics shocker: Indians smell 'conspiracy' after Vinesh Phogat disqualification before gold bout

    Dhruv Rathee on Bangladesh: BJP trolls Youtuber over old video claiming 'Bangladesh is happier than India' vkp

    Dhruv Rathee on Bangladesh: BJP trolls Youtuber over old video claiming 'Bangladesh is happier than India'

    Viral Video: Malaika Arora flaunts her Rs 3.30 lakh Saint Laurent tote bag RBA

    Viral Video: Malaika Arora flaunts her Rs 3.30 lakh Saint Laurent tote bag

    GST authorities crack down on celebrity makeup artists across Kerala, detects tax evasion of over Rs 32 crores dmn

    GST authorities crack down on celebrity makeup artists across Kerala, detects tax evasion of over Rs 32 crores

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon