Friedrich Merz leads conservatives to victory in Germany’s election

Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc has emerged victorious in Germany's election, securing a lead over rival parties but falling short of the anticipated 30% vote share.

"Let's celebrate tonight and in the morning we'll get to work," he told his supporters. He said he was "aware of the responsibility that now lies ahead" of him.

Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved a historic second-place finish with 20.8% of the vote. Despite this milestone, the party had expected an even stronger performance. AfD's chancellor candidate, Alice Weidel, acknowledged the result by greeting her supporters, though the atmosphere at the party’s headquarters remained subdued.

Early Monday morning results indicated a significant lead for the AfD in eastern Germany, where a survey for public broadcaster ZDF projected the party to secure 34% of the vote.

To be updated..

