Friedrich Merz leads conservatives to victory in Germany’s election

Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc has emerged victorious in Germany's election, securing a lead over rival parties but falling short of the anticipated 30% vote share.

Friedrich Merz's conservative party has secured victory in Germany’s election, outperforming its rivals but falling short of its anticipated 30% vote share.

"Let's celebrate tonight and in the morning we'll get to work," he told his supporters. He said he was "aware of the responsibility that now lies ahead" of him.

Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved a historic second-place finish with 20.8% of the vote. Despite this milestone, the party had expected an even stronger performance. AfD's chancellor candidate, Alice Weidel, acknowledged the result by greeting her supporters, though the atmosphere at the party’s headquarters remained subdued.

Early Monday morning results indicated a significant lead for the AfD in eastern Germany, where a survey for public broadcaster ZDF projected the party to secure 34% of the vote.

Another significant outcome was the strong performance of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which secured a record second-place finish with 20.8% of the vote.

AfD’s chancellor candidate, Alice Weidel, acknowledged the result by greeting supporters in a victory lap. However, despite the milestone, the party had aimed for an even better outcome, and the atmosphere at its headquarters remained subdued.

By early Monday, projections indicated that the AfD had secured a commanding lead in eastern Germany, with a survey by public broadcaster ZDF estimating its support at 34%.

To be updated..

Latest Videos