Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 6 feared dead, search ops suspended; Indian mission creates hotline

    Six construction workers who went missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in US's Baltimore city collapsed are presumed dead, while search operations to locate them have been suspended.
     

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 6 feared dead, search ops suspended; Indian mission creates hotline gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    The search for six missing persons has been suspended by emergency personnel following the significant bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland. All six people were members of a nighttime construction crew who were repairing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when disaster struck not long after midnight.

    The steel bridge, which was constructed in 1977, collapsed as a result of the packed container ship smashing into one of the supports, according to video footage. Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath of the US Coast Guard stated, "We do not believe that we are going to find any of these individuals still alive. Based on the length of time that we have gone in this search... (and) the water temperature."

    The vessel management business stated that all 22 crew members on the container ship that collided with the Baltimore bridge were Indian, and that they were all safe and well. Governor Wes Moore of Maryland hailed the Indian crew as "heroes" for their timely warning before to the crash, which allowed "many lives to be saved."

    Every member of the crew, including the two pilots, has been verified as safe, and no injuries have been reported. A hotline for Indian citizens impacted by the bridge collapse was established by the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., along with condolences for the "unfortunate accident."

    The Maryland Governor previously stated that officials' fast thinking after the ship made a Mayday call enabled them to prevent automobiles from going into the bridge. “These people are heroes. They saved lives last night,” he told a press conference. The FBI and other agencies stressed that there was no known connection to terrorism. “The preliminary investigation points to an accident,” Moore said.

    The governor also stated that there was no evidence that the bridge was physically deficient, stating that it "was actually fully up to code." "The crew that was out there working was basically repairing potholes, just so you understand that had nothing to do with a structural issue at all," said Paul Wiedefeld, the Maryland transportation commissioner.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: All 22 Indian crew members safe after ship collision in Baltimore AJR

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: All 22 Indian crew members safe after ship collision in Baltimore

    Netanyahu's coalition govt struggles amid standoff with US over UN Gaza vote, alliance on the brink avv

    Netanyahu's coalition govt struggles amid standoff with US over UN Gaza vote, alliance on the brink

    Global aviation on edge as GPS spoofing threat grows in Middle East, Asia and Europe avv

    Global aviation on edge as GPS spoofing threat grows in Middle East, Asia and Europe

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Daylight aerial drone footages reveal extent of damage (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Daylight aerial drone footages reveal extent of damage (WATCH)

    US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details AJR

    US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details

    Recent Stories

    Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland-Zendaya is expected to return as Peter Parker and MJ- read report RBA

    Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland-Zendaya is expected to return as Peter Parker and MJ- read report

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru anr

    BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA conducts raids in Hubballi, Shivamogga and Bengaluru

    World Theatre Day 2024: What, when, why, objective and how to celebrate THIS day RKK

    World Theatre Day 2024: What, when, why, objective and how to celebrate THIS day

    Ram Charan turns 39: 7 unknown-interesting facts about the Telugu superstar RBA

    Ram Charan turns 39: 7 unknown-interesting facts about the Telugu superstar

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon