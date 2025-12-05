Ireland's Ambassador Kevin Kelly is 'hopeful' for an India-EU FTA following a positive Modi-von der Leyen meeting. He also condemned recent 'horrible' attacks on Indians in Ireland, noting police action and hoping they won't be repeated.

'Hopeful' on India-EU FTA

Ireland's Ambassador Kevin Kelly remained "hopeful" of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union, stating that the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February was "very positive."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking with ANI, Kevin Kelly said, "We're all really hopeful that we will get this agreement over the line. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and all of the College of Commissioners came to India earlier this year. They met with Prime Minister Modi, and it was very positive in terms of the relationship. I think the two leaders, Prime Minister Modi and Ursula von der Leyen, made a real solid commitment that we wanted to get this agreement done this year.

A 40-member European Union negotiating team arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, marking the most intensive phase of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) discussions, aimed initially at concluding it by the end of this year. India-EU FTA talks were relaunched in 2022.

Concern Over Attacks on Indians in Ireland

Additionally, Ireland's Ambassador expressed concern about the recent incidents of violence against the Indians living in Ireland. He said it was a "horrible time" and hoped that "it will not be repeated"

"Last summer, that's just passed, so early summer, it was a horrible time, horrible for the Indian community in Ireland because there was a spate of incidents and attacks targeting Indian citizens or targeting citizens of different countries. And it caused a huge upheaval in Ireland," he said.

"Of course, it was a terrifying time for the Indian community, but also for the Irish community, because this is not how we are. We always pride ourselves on being a very welcoming country, a safe country...The police set up a special liaison task force to support the Indian community and to maintain dialogue with the Indian Embassy in Dublin and some arrests have taken place. But it is something that we hope will not be repeated," he added.

In July-August several cases of violence against Indian nationals were reported against the Indian nationals. On August 1, the Indian Embassy in Ireland had advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their personal security following the physical attacks on Indians.(ANI)