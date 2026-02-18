French President Emmanuel Macron hailed defence ties with India as a "sovereign alliance," as Defence Ministers signed MoUs for HAMMER missile production and a 10-year cooperation agreement, reinforcing France's partnership in the 'Make in India' initiative.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday lauded the defence ties with India, saying that the two nations "chose each other on land, at sea, and in the sky" as the Defence Ministers signed MoUs on Hammer Missiles Production and a 10-year cooperation agreement.

'Sovereign Alliance': Macron Hails Defence Ties

Addressing the India-France Innovation Forum, Emmanuel Macron called Paris a partner of the 'Make in India' initiative. He said, "In the field of defence, France is a steadfast partner of Make in India. Our high-level cooperation allows us to develop next-generation engines, multi-role helicopters, advanced combat aircraft, submarines, etc. And I want to thank you warmly for the extraordinary confidence you've placed in this partnership. And this is not just a defence contract, but a series of defence contracts. We speak about what a sovereign alliance is. Two great nations choosing each other on land, at sea, and in the sky, not by default but by conviction. And our cooperation is also crucial in the space sector. The development of the TRISHNA satellite shows what we can achieve when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together."

"We have a lot of civilian and nuclear initiatives here in the country. Our partnership is also guided by a shared conviction that innovation is not just about major technological breakthroughs, but also about the common good, about improving everyday life, about making it healthier and safer," the French president added.

Later, in a press statement, Macron said that Paris is working with New Delhi on the manufacturing of Rafale fighter jets, submarines, and the engines for fifth-generation fighter jets. He discussed forging a common roadmap in a world "distinct from hegemony." Macron said, "Whether it's the Rafale, submarines, or the engines for fifth-generation fighter jets, there are many areas where we are working together with India. We believe in technology transfer, and we have tried to do the same, as you desired. We both believe in strategic autonomy. You mentioned the defence sector, and I also spoke about it. But there are many other areas where our thinking is shared, even in the field of space. Our relationship in these areas has been excellent for many years. They have grown significantly stronger, and that's why, when we're hosting a summit in France in July, we've invited India to the space sector. We're also working on a common roadmap to address global challenges and find a path for the world that's distinct from hegemony."

Noting aeronautics and railways are key sectors for India and France, he added, "Aeronautics is also a key area, and the high-speed rail network is another area where we're emerging as a reliable partner. We want to ensure the best technology transfer, and to achieve this, we are inaugurating the Innovation Year today with the Prime Minister of India. We want our investors, whether they are our startups, our companies, our R&D centres, or other centres, to work together."

Key Agreements and Joint Ventures

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh co-chaired the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with his French counterpart, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin, in Bengaluru, where the two sides renewed their defence cooperation agreement for another 10 years, announced reciprocal deployment of officers, and inked an MoU for manufacturing HAMMER missiles in India.

Meanwhile, according to a joint statement from India and France, PM Narendra Modi and French President Macron commended the contract to procure 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets. They expressed their wish to further strengthen their partnership in defence aeronautics, especially in the field of manufacturing fighter aircraft and combat aircraft engines under the Make in India initiative, and welcomed recent positive developments in this regard. The leaders appreciated the ongoing partnership between Safran and HAL for the development of the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH).

New 'Make in India' Manufacturing and MRO Hubs

Both sides welcomed the inauguration of the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for the LEAP engine, the establishment of the MRO facility for M-88 engines mounted on Rafale aircraft, and the Joint Venture with Bharat Electronics Limited to produce the HAMMER missiles in India.

Both leaders also jointly inaugurated the H125 Final Assembly Line, a first-of-its-kind private sector helicopter manufacturing facility in India, a historic Make-in-India milestone, that will combine the strength of TATA Advanced Systems and Airbus to serve India's growing market and export to third countries.

Submarine and Rocket System Cooperation

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the growing interest on the French side in India's Pinaka MBRL. Both leaders highlighted the success of the made-in-India Scorpène program (P75--Kalvari), whose 6th submarine was delivered on January 15, 2025, to the Indian Navy, and welcomed the continuation of the cooperation in submarines, the joint statement said.

Deepening Defence Space Partnership

India and France reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of defense space, in line with the Letter of Intent signed in January 2024. The Technical Arrangement between DRDO and DGA, which includes the field of defense space in its scope, provides a framework for innovative state-level and industrial cooperation of mutual interest. (ANI)