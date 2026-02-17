French President Emmanuel Macron declared France the 'only clear answer' for India's innovation needs at a Mumbai forum. He hailed deepening ties, highlighting defence, space, and tech collaboration under the 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'.

With India and France elevating their ties to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' amid deepening collaboration across sectors, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said that France "is the only clear answer" to India's need for innovation collaborations.

Speaking at the India-France Innovation Forum in Mumbai, Macron said, "The question is no longer whether India innovates. The question is, who will innovate with India? And France is the only clear answer. We are here. We want to be here with you. And we are not leaving."

He hailed the India-France ties, saying the iconic movie dialogue "Jai Ho". "'Jai ho', as we say in the famous movie. So long live the Indo-French relationship," he added.

New Bilateral Initiatives

Referring to a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Macron announced that an Innovation Day will be organised ahead of the upcoming G7 Summit, led by Franco-Indian initiatives and bringing together students and researchers from both countries.

Defence and Space: A 'Sovereign Alliance'

Highlighting defence cooperation, Macron described France as a steadfast partner in India's 'Make in India' initiative. "Our high-level cooperation allows us to develop next-generation engines, multi-role helicopters, advanced combat aircraft, submarines, etc. This is not just a defence contract, but a series of defence contracts. We speak about what a sovereign alliance is--two great nations choosing each other on land, at sea and in the sky, not by default but by conviction," he said.

He also underscored cooperation in the space sector, citing the development of the TRISHNA satellite as an example of what can be achieved when scientific excellence and industrial expertise come together.

Innovation for the Common Good

Macron further highlighted civilian and nuclear cooperation initiatives and stressed that innovation must serve the common good. "Our partnership is also guided by a shared conviction that innovation is not just about major technological breakthroughs but also about improving everyday life, making it healthier and safer," he said.

Praise for India's Global Leadership

Praising India's global leadership in innovation, Macron noted that several major global technology firms are led by Indian-origin CEOs. "India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it," he said, referencing companies such as Alphabet, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, Palo Alto Networks, and Chanel.

'Year of Innovation 2026' Inaugurated

The remarks underscore France's intent to strengthen collaboration with India across technology, defence, space, education and research under the growing India-France strategic partnership.

Following his address, the French President, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the two nations' strategic partnership.

"PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron witnessed the cultural and artistic dimension of the Year of Innovation at a spectacular AI-driven immersive cultural experience at the Gateway of India. The Year of Innovation will further strengthen the creative, cultural and people-to-people ties between our countries," the MEA stated in a post on X.

