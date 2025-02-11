France-India ties: Macron hosts PM Modi for dinner at Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm hug as he arrived in Paris for a dinner at the Elysee Palace. 

ANI |Published: Feb 11, 2025, 8:07 AM IST

Macron received PM Modi upon his arrival, and the two leaders shared a candid moment before heading into discussions. Their meeting highlights the strong ties between India and France, with key issues expected to be on the agenda.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the visit, PM Modi posted on X, "Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris."

In addition to strengthening bilateral relations, PM Modi's visit to France will include extensive discussions with Macron on strategic cooperation, technological innovation, and artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister is set to co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside the French President, engaging with global leaders and tech industry executives to explore AI-driven advancements for the public good. The visit also holds historical significance, as the two leaders will jointly inaugurate India's first consulate in Marseille, marking a milestone in diplomatic outreach.

The importance of PM Modi's visit is underscored by France's warm reception, with Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu receiving him at the airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, stating, "PM Narendra Modi arrived in Paris to a special welcome. Warmly received by Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu of France at the airport."

The visit aligns with ongoing efforts to deepen the India-France strategic partnership, including reviewing progress on the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, an initiative focused on long-term cooperation in key sectors.

During his stay, PM Modi will travel to Marseille with Macron, where they will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Meanwhile, dignitaries continue to arrive for Macron's dinner, with US Vice President JD Vance among the attendees.

Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will embark on the second leg of his tour, heading to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. The visit is expected to reinforce India's global partnerships, focusing on key areas of collaboration in technology, defence, and economic growth.

