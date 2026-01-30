Four men were reportedly forcibly disappeared in Balochistan's Gwadar and Kharan districts. In protest, relatives of another missing youth blocked the CPEC highway. Locals in Jiwani allege repeated night raids and abuse by Pakistani forces.

Four men were reportedly subjected to enforced disappearance in Balochistan's Gwadar and Kharan districts, while in Turbat, relatives of a missing youth blocked the CPEC highway to press for his recovery, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Alleged Raids and Detentions in Jiwani

People from the Robar area of Jiwani said Pakistani forces had been conducting repeated night raids since the start of January. They alleged that troops enter houses, assault residents, and confiscate valuables, forcing multiple families to leave the area.

Locals said that two brothers were detained during a raid on January 6 and taken to an undisclosed location. They added that a third resident was arrested the next day from the same neighbourhood. None of the three men has been produced before the public or a court, residents said, as noted by the TBP report.

Schoolteacher Detained in Kharan

In Balochistan's Kharan district, a schoolteacher was allegedly detained along with his vehicle and shifted to an unknown location. His family said he belonged to Buleda Zamuran and was employed as a teacher after completing a degree in Social Work from the University of Sargodha. They said they were "deeply worried" about his safety and called for his immediate recovery.

CPEC Highway Blocked in Protest

Meanwhile, in Turbat's Tejaban-Karki area, the family of Rehmdil blocked the M-8 CPEC highway after he was reportedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces earlier this month. Traffic remained halted for several hours as the family held a sit-in on the road.

The relatives said they had earlier called off a protest on January 20 after authorities assured them that Rehmdil would be produced before the public or a court. When no information was shared, they resumed their protest and said it would continue until his release, TBP reported.

Worsening Human Rights Crisis

Cases of enforced disappearance continue to surface across Balochistan, with rights organisations and local advocacy groups alleging that civilians, students, activists and professionals are routinely detained during raids and transferred to undisclosed locations without warrants or official notice.

While some detainees return after months or years, many remain unaccounted for or are later found dead, contributing to what rights groups describe as a worsening human rights crisis in the region.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Report

In its annual report issued earlier this month, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said Balochistan had effectively become a "huge prison" and an "even larger death cell." The group recorded 1,223 enforced disappearances in 2025, of which 348 individuals were released while 832 remain missing, including 75 minors and 18 women.

The BYC also documented 188 extrajudicial killings during the year, including 75 people it said were killed under what it described as the state's long-standing "kill and dump" policy, as cited by the TBP report.

