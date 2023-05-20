Former UK PM Boris Johnson to become father again, wife Carrie announces on Instagram

The wife of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, on Friday, took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with the couple's third child. She said the baby would arrive ''in just a few weeks''.

In an Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself holding hands with her two children. She wrote: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can't wait to meet this little one. Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming…She soon will!''

The Independent reports that Johnson, 35, is a British media strategist who formerly served as a media representative for the Conservative Party. She serves as a senior advisor for Oceana, a foundation dedicated to ocean preservation.

The couple, who married in May 2021, already have two children-- three-year-old Wilf and two-year-old Romy. While Wilf was born in April 2020, Romy was born in December 2021. It is Johnson's third marriage.

The pair moved out of Downing Street in September of last year after Johnson was overthrown by his own cabinet, marking the first time they have given birth outside of that residence. The announcement came days after the ek-UK PM, according to the Guardian, spent 3.8 million pounds for a nine-bedroom home in Oxfordshire with a three-sided moat.