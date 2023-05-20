Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former UK PM Boris Johnson to become father again, wife Carrie announces on Instagram

    The wife of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, on Friday, took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with the couple's third child. She said the baby would arrive ''in just a few weeks''.

    Former UK PM Boris Johnson to become father again wife Carrie expecting in just few weeks gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 20, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie has announced she is pregnant with her third child. In announcing the news on Instagram, Carrie said that although the preceding eight months had left her feeling "pretty exhausted," "we can't wait to meet this little one" in a few weeks.

    In an Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself holding hands with her two children. She wrote: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can't wait to meet this little one. Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming…She soon will!''

    The Independent reports that Johnson, 35, is a British media strategist who formerly served as a media representative for the Conservative Party. She serves as a senior advisor for Oceana, a foundation dedicated to ocean preservation.

    The couple, who married in May 2021, already have two children-- three-year-old Wilf and two-year-old Romy. While Wilf was born in April 2020, Romy was born in December 2021. It is Johnson's third marriage.

    The pair moved out of Downing Street in September of last year after Johnson was overthrown by his own cabinet, marking the first time they have given birth outside of that residence. The announcement came days after the ek-UK PM, according to the Guardian, spent 3.8 million pounds for a nine-bedroom home in Oxfordshire with a three-sided moat.

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia bans Barack Obama among 500 Americans in retaliation for US Sanctions anr

    In retaliation for US Sanctions, Russia bans Barack Obama among 500 Americans

    G7 Summit: PM Modi says India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices anr

    G7 Summit: India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices, says PM Modi

    G7 Summit Padma Shri Dr Tomio Mizokami conversation in Hindi with PM Modi wins hearts WATCH gcw

    G7 Summit: Padma Shri Dr Tomio Mizokami's conversation in Hindi with PM Modi wins hearts (WATCH)

    China to skip G20 meeting in Kashmir calls it disputed territory India responds gcw

    China to skip G20 meeting in Kashmir, calls it 'disputed territory'; India responds

    Pakistan Punjab Police arrive at former PM Imran Khan's Lahore residence for search operation AJR

    Pakistan: Punjab Police arrive at former PM Imran Khan's Lahore residence; search underway

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Despite tipping Prithvi Shaw for international success, Watson decodes his reasons for Delhi Capitals DC struggles-ayh

    IPL 2023: Despite tipping Shaw for international success, Watson decodes his reasons for DC struggles

    Naatu Naatu: K-pop band Blitzers' learning dance choreography of Oscar-winning song goes viral - WATCH vma

    Naatu Naatu: K-pop band Blitzers' learning dance choreography of Oscar-winning song goes viral - WATCH

    Russia bans Barack Obama among 500 Americans in retaliation for US Sanctions anr

    In retaliation for US Sanctions, Russia bans Barack Obama among 500 Americans

    Meta to likely fire 6000 more employees next week Report gcw

    Meta to likely fire 6,000 more employees next week: Report

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC vma

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon