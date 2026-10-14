The investigation into an alleged terror plot on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel has expanded, with UAE authorities reportedly arresting two Maldivian pilots. Previously, Omani copilot Hamam Hammami allegedly attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar with an axe during flight.

The investigation into the alleged terror plot aboard a Flydubai flight involving Indian Captain Smit Machchhar has taken a fresh turn, with two more pilots reportedly arrested in Dubai. The development has raised questions about whether the September 30 cockpit attack was an isolated incident or whether investigators are examining possible links to other airline employees.

According to reports by Maldivian news outlet Adhadhu, the two detained pilots are Maldivian nationals employed by Flydubai. They were taken into custody by UAE police, and the Maldivian Embassy in the country reportedly informed their families that they were being held. Both pilots are said to have previously flown to Israel and worked alongside Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, who is accused of attacking Machchhar.

The two men are reportedly among the airline's most recent recruits from a group of six Maldivian pilots working for Flydubai. However, UAE authorities have not publicly announced charges against them or disclosed the specific allegations being investigated. Their reported detention does not establish their involvement in the alleged plot.

What Happened Aboard The Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight?

The case dates back to September 30, when Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers and crew members. Al-Hammami allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar with an axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Despite being injured, the Indian captain reportedly managed to fend off the attack and open the cockpit door. A passenger then entered the cockpit and helped secure the aircraft. The flight was diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai described the incident as an "altercation" on the flight deck. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Machchhar, saying, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called him a "true hero" for saving lives.

Passenger's Claims Raise Fresh Questions

The investigation has also drawn attention to testimony from a passenger identified as Assaf. According to his account, some crew members allegedly tried to loosen the accused co-pilot's restraints and prevent passengers from filming the incident.

Assaf further claimed that crew members attempted to put an unidentified pill into the injured captain's mouth. He also alleged that the flight had been staffed exclusively by male flight attendants, prompting questions about whether anyone else might have been prepared to assist the accused.

These claims have not been independently confirmed by authorities and should be treated as allegations rather than established facts.

Captain Machchhar, who has more than 13 years of experience flying Boeing 737 aircraft and joined Flydubai in 2022, was reported to be recovering in hospital. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack and the reported arrests as the case develops.