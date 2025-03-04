First website launched to track Hinduphobia on college campuses in US, UK, Canada and Australia

Hindu on Campus (HOC), a student-led grassroots organization, has launched the first dedicated website to document incidents of Hinduphobia across university campuses in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

A student-driven grassroots organization, Hindu on Campus (HOC), has launched the first dedicated website to track instances of Hinduphobia on university campuses in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The platform documents over 100 reported cases of anti-Hindu and anti-India bias from the past four years. It aims to serve as a valuable resource for Hindu advocacy groups and organizations striving to combat discrimination within academic institutions.

Announcing the launch on X, Hindu on Campus stated, “We have launched the first website to document Hinduphobia on campuses. We've collated 100+ Anti-Hindu & Anti-India incidents from the last four years on [US, UK, Canada, and Australia] campuses, which Hindu organizations can use as a reference.”

Founded in March 2021, Hindu on Campus (HOC) is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Gen Z Hindus, addressing Hinduphobia, and advocating for fair treatment of Hindu students. The organization actively engages in grassroots activism, social media campaigns, and data-driven advocacy to raise awareness and combat discrimination.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) expressed support for this initiative, stating: “Wonderful to see this documentation of anti-Hindu incidents on college campuses by @hinduoncampus. We look forward to using this information in our conversations with important stakeholders.”

The launch of the website comes amid growing concerns over rising anti-Hindu sentiment. A 2022 Rutgers University report revealed a sharp increase in online hate speech directed at the Hindu community, further underscoring the need for such an initiative.

