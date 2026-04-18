The Celestyal Discovery has become the first cruise ship to transit the Strait of Hormuz since the West Asia conflict began. The Malta-flagged vessel sailed without passengers from Dubai, where it was docked for 47 days, and is heading to Muscat.

A cruise successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict, according to data from MarineTraffic. The vessel, identified as the Malta-flagged Celestyal Discovery, sailed through the critical waterway on Friday (local time).

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MarineTraffic indicated the liner was operating without passengers during the journey. It was the first passenger vessel to make it through since the war began.

The ship had been docked in Dubai for nearly 47 days after arriving in early March, as heightened regional tensions disrupted maritime activity. Following its transit, the Celestyal Discovery is now en route to Muscat, Oman, with its arrival expected later in the day.

In a post on X, MarineTraffic said, "First cruise ship transits Strait of Hormuz since conflict began. The cruise ship Celestyal Discovery has become the first passenger vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict. The Malta-flagged vessel departed Dubai on 17 April after remaining docked for approximately 47 days, having first arrived in early March. According to #MarineTraffic data, the ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz at UTC today and is currently heading toward Muscat, Oman, with an estimated arrival on 18 April. Reports indicate the vessel is sailing without passengers." First cruise ship transits Strait of Hormuz since conflict began The cruise ship Celestyal Discovery has become the first passenger vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict. The Malta-flagged vessel departed Dubai on 17 April after remaining docked… pic.twitter.com/3wR1P6Lc6G — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) April 17, 2026 MarineTraffic is a leading global ship-tracking intelligence platform that provides near real-time information on vessel positions and maritime activities.

Iran Asserts Control Over Hormuz Passage

Meanwhile, Iran has asserted that maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz will be strictly controlled by Tehran, stating that passage will be allowed only through designated routes and under Iranian approval, amid escalating tensions with the United States over regional security and negotiations. Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said, "Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the 'designated route' and with 'Iranian authorisation. Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media."

US President Comments on Developments

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that any agreement with Iran would not take full effect until it is completely finalised, even as he claimed major diplomatic and security breakthroughs involving Tehran, Israel and Lebanon. While speaking on ongoing developments in West Asia at the Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump said, "This will be a great and brilliant day for the world because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and full passage. But the naval blockade with the greatest navy in the world, from the greatest military the world has ever seen, we built it. During my first term, we built it...We'll remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 % complete and fully signed"

Tehran Clarifies Position

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei offered clarification on an earlier statement by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Al Jazeera reported, citing the semi-official Tasnim news agency. According to Al Jazeera, Baghaei said that "Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be allowed along a pre-determined route by Iran." He added, "If the maritime blockade of Iran's ports continues, Iran will take reciprocal measures," and asserted that "Iran is the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and will show leniency where necessary."(ANI)