Labour Party is under fire for refusing to support a bill that would ban first-cousin marriage in the UK. Critics say the move ignores serious health risks and public support for a ban. The bill, proposed by Tory MP, has been stalled for over a year

Labour Party and PM Keir Starmer are facing growing criticism after refusing to support a Private Members' Bill that seeks to ban first-cousin marriage in the UK. The move has sparked strong reactions from opposition MPs, health experts and public, with many accusing the UK Government of avoiding a sensitive issue for political reasons. The controversy has also triggered heated debate online, where critics claim Labour is ignoring serious health and social concerns linked to the practice.

The Marriages (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill was introduced by Conservative MP Richard Holden. The bill aims to make it illegal for first cousins to marry in England and Wales, according to GB News.

Holden first brought the proposal to Parliament as a Ten Minute Rule Bill in December 2024. The bill was scheduled for a second reading in January last year, but it did not go ahead. Since then, it has repeatedly failed to return to the House of Commons for debate.

On January 9, Parliament was not sitting, meaning no progress was made. As a result, the bill has now been stalled for over 390 days.

Why the bill is unlikely to move forward

Private Members' Bills can only be debated on Fridays, and only a small number ever become law. Holden’s bill is low on the list, making it very unlikely to be debated unless the Government steps in.

Labour could bring the bill forward by giving it time in Parliament or by adopting it as Government business. However, ministers have refused to do so, saying that marriage laws are still 'under review'.

UK PM Keir Starmer previously rejected calls to instruct Labour MPs to support the bill or allow it more time for debate.

Strong reaction from Conservative MPs

Richard Holden has accused Labour of quietly supporting cousin marriage by refusing to act. Speaking to GB News, he said Labour MPs were “turning a blind eye” to an issue with serious health risks. He argued that the practice is linked to genetic disorders, closed communities, and harm to vulnerable people.

He said Labour should be honest if it supports cousin marriage instead of delaying the bill.

Holden also warned that if the bill does not progress before the next King’s Speech, it will fall completely and must be reintroduced from scratch.

Not all Labour MPs agree with the party’s position. Neil Coyle, a Labour MP, has openly supported a ban. He said high levels of infant mortality and birth defects alone justify banning first-cousin marriage.

However, another Labour MP, Iqbal Mohamed, has spoken against a ban. He argued that cousin marriage remains common in some communities because it helps strengthen family ties and provides financial security.

His comments drew criticism from many online users and opposition politicians.

Health concerns raised by experts

Health experts have repeatedly warned about the risks linked to cousin marriage.

Research shows that children born to first cousins are twice as likely to suffer from birth defects. Some studies suggest there is up to a one-in-four chance of developing certain genetic disorders.

A University of Bradford study also found that children of cousin marriages are more likely to face speech and language problems and are less likely to reach early development milestones, per GB News.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting criticised NHS guidance that once suggested cousin marriage could have benefits. He said the advice should never have been published and admitted the risks were well known.

However, he stopped short of supporting a legal ban.

Public anger and online backlash

The issue has triggered strong reactions on social media. Many users accused Labour of blocking the ban to avoid upsetting parts of its voter base. Some claimed the Government was ignoring science and public health.

Posts widely shared online accused the Prime Minister of 'promoting' cousin marriage by refusing to act. Others warned that the practice causes harm that builds over generations.

Some comments were extreme and controversial, drawing criticism for their tone. However, they highlighted the depth of public anger around the issue.

A YouGov poll found strong public support for banning cousin marriage, per GB News. Around 77 per cent of white and Indian Britons support a ban. Among black Britons, support rises to 82 per cent.

Support is lower among Pakistani and Bangladeshi Britons, where 39 per cent want it to remain legal, while 47 per cent support a ban. Cousin marriage remains rare in the UK overall, but rates are higher in certain communities. In inner-city Bradford, 43 per cent of British Pakistanis were in cousin marriages in 2023.

Political pressure on Labour

Labour received strong support from Pakistani and Bangladeshi voters in the 2024 General Election. However, its stance on Palestine and other cultural issues has already led to losses in some seats.

Independent pro-Gaza candidates won four former Labour seats, and several Labour MPs now hold marginal constituencies. Critics say Labour's handling of the cousin marriage debate could increase pressure in areas like Bradford, Birmingham, London and Luton.