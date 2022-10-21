Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FATF to likely announce order on removal of Pakistan from grey list: Report

    The global terror financing watchdog FATF is likely to free Pakistan from the grey list today. Pakistan needs 12 votes out of 39 to exit the grey list and move to the white list.

    FATF to likely announce order on removal of Pakistan from grey list .Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    The Financial Action Task Force or FATF, the global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering, is likely to free Pakistan from its grey list on Friday, enabling the country to try to get foreign funds to overcome its economic situation. 

    The transition comes more than four years after Pakistan was placed on the FATF's "grey list" for failing to control the danger of money laundering, which may fund corruption and terrorism.

    The FATF discovered Pakistan's shortcomings in the legal, financial, regulatory, investigation, prosecution, judicial, and non-government sectors to combat money laundering and combat funding of terrorism, which are seen as severe dangers to the global financial system.

    Also Read | Massive setback for Imran Khan; Pakistan’s EC bans him from running for office for five years

    Only a few of the action items given to Pakistan by the FATF in 2018 had yet to be completed as of June, including its failure to take action against terrorists who have been designated by the UN, such as Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, the group's operational commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

    Due to their involvement in multiple terrorist activities, such as the Mumbai terror attacks of 11/26 and the 2019 Pulwama assault, all three are among India's most wanted terrorists.

    For Pakistan to go from the grey list to the white list, 12 votes out of 39 are required. It need the backing of three nations in order to stay off the black list. Malaysia, China, and Turkey have consistently backed it.

    Also Read | Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US

    The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation that was created in 1989 to address risks to the integrity of the global financial system, including money laundering, funding of terrorism, and other related issues.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive setback for Imran Khan Pakistan EC bans him from running for office for five years gcw

    Massive setback for Imran Khan; Pakistan’s EC bans him from running for office for five years

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US - adt

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023 - adt

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023

    Liz Truss resigns amid massive economic crisis becomes shortest serving PM in UK history gcw

    Liz Truss resigns amid massive economic crisis, becomes shortest-serving PM in UK history

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January - adt

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 23 - adt

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 23

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Will David Warner be Australia back-up wicketkeeper if Matthew Wade is injured?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Will Warner be Australia's back-up wicketkeeper if Wade is injured?

    SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga for Diwali 2022 party drb

    SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga

    Massive setback for Imran Khan Pakistan EC bans him from running for office for five years gcw

    Massive setback for Imran Khan; Pakistan’s EC bans him from running for office for five years

    Kerala man kisses king cobra on head; spine-chilling video goes viral - gps

    Kerala man kisses king cobra on head; spine-chilling video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon