Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US

    We can confirm that Russian military personnel stationed in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs, which have been used to conduct strikes across Ukraine, including strikes against Kyiv in recent days, said John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    The United States has claimed that Russian military personnel stationed in Crimea have been piloting Iranian drones. Additionally, it will use all available means to expose, deter, and confront Iran's use of these weapons against the Ukrainian people.

    According to John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, there is clear evidence that Iranian military personnel are on the ground in Crimea.

    We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs, which have been used to conduct strikes across Ukraine, including strikes against Kyiv in recent days, said Kirby while talking to media during a conference call.

    We believe that Iranian military personnel were present in Crimea and aided Russia in its operations. He added that Russia has already received dozens of UAVs and will most likely receive more in the future.

    Furthermore, he said that the US is concerned that Russia may seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran, such as surface-to-surface missiles, which will almost certainly be used to support the war against Ukraine.

    There is ample evidence of their use by Russia against both military and civilian targets. Nonetheless, Iran and Russia continue to deny providing weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. He said Iran and Russia could mislead the world, but they can't hide the facts. 

    He also claimed that Tehran is now directly involved on the ground, supplying weapons that are affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

    So, to be clear, the US will use all available means to expose, deter, and confront Iran's use of these weapons against the Ukrainian people. Kirby said they would continue to enforce all US sanctions on the Russian and Iranian arms trades.

    We will make it more difficult for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia. We will provide the Ukrainians with the tools they need to defend themselves against these threats. And additionally, "we will continue to stand with our partners throughout the Middle East region against the Iranian threat."

    In response to a question, he said that the Defense Department is currently looking into potential air defence solutions for Ukrainians. He stated that the DOD is well aware of the threat and is working hard to see what they can do to assist the Ukrainians in dealing with it.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: SpaceX may no longer pay for satellite services in Ukraine; seeks help from Pentagon

    Also Read: Russia rains missiles on Ukraine in 'response' to Crimean Bridge blast

    Also Read: Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023 - adt

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023

    Liz Truss resigns amid massive economic crisis becomes shortest serving PM in UK history gcw

    Liz Truss resigns amid massive economic crisis, becomes shortest-serving PM in UK history

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January - adt

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January

    Obviously overpaying but excited: Elon Musk on Twitter deal - adt

    Obviously overpaying but excited: Elon Musk on $44 billion Twitter deal

    Majority of Tory members believe Liz Truss should resign boris johnson tops list reveals latest poll gcw

    Majority of Tory members believe Liz Truss should resign, reveals latest poll

    Recent Stories

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals drb

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    LG Electronics Participated in Rang De Korea at DLF Avenue Mall-snt

    LG Electronics Participated in Rang De Korea at DLF Avenue Mall

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, WI vs IRE: Ireland Paul Stirling dominance knocks West Indies/Windies out of Super 12 contention; supporters rattled-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Stirling's dominance knocks Windies out of Super 12 contention; supporters rattled

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 New vacancies announced for officer posts Know details gcw

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for officer posts; Know details

    IOC in conversations with 10 potential hosts for future Olympics; India interested in bidding for 2036-ayh

    IOC in conversations with 10 potential hosts for future Olympics; India interested in bidding for 2036

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon