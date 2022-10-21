Massive setback for Imran Khan; Pakistan’s EC bans him from running for office for five years

Pakistan Election Commission ruled against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and banned him from holding political office for five years on Friday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is accused of misleading officials about gifts he received from foreign leaders while in power.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Friday disqualified from holding political office on charges he misled officials about gifts he received from foreign leaders while in power. According to the reports, Khan was disqualified by Pakistan's Election Commission for five years under Article 63(i)(iii) for making a false statement in the Toshakhana reference case.

A four-person panel led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja delivered the decision at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad. According to the ruling, Khan will face criminal charges for making an inaccurate disclosure.

According to reports, Imran Khan's adviser Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the PTI will appeal the Election Commission's decision in the High Court. "Today is the beginning of the revolution," he said, calling the ECP's decision "a smack in the face to 220 million people."

"Not just anybody cannot rule Imran Khan ineligible. That can only be done by the whole population," the PTI leader remarked. He said that, "Nawaz Sharif wrote and his servants signed" today's judgement."

The charges in the case centre on claims that Imran Khan and his wife were given extravagant gifts during international visits, including pricey watches, jewellery, designer purses, and fragrances. In Pakistan, officials are permitted to keep presents under a specific value but are required to report any gifts to the Cabinet Division.

However, the most expensive gifts go to 'Toshakhana', a government department referred to the "treasure houses" during the Mughal era where princely rulers stored and displayed gifts lavished on them. In some instances, the recipient can return these extravagant presents for around 50% of their value. While Imran Khan was in government, the price was increased by 30%.