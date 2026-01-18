Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is at the WEF's Davos Summit 2026 to promote the state's global development roadmap. He will highlight the state's push towards a $1 trillion economy by 2030, focusing on investment and partnerships.

Fadnavis to Showcase Maharashtra's Economic Vision at Davos 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has embarked on a mission to further the state's development roadmap on the global stage with his participation at the World Economic Forum's 'Davos Summit 2026'.

The WEF Annual Meeting 2026 is running from January 19-23 under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," and world leaders, policymakers and corporate figures will convene to navigate rising geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties and transformational technologies as global cooperation adapts to new pressures.

Reports ahead of the summit emphasize that while collaboration between countries "has held steady", its shape is evolving amid geopolitical strains and fragmented multilateral frameworks.

The Chief Minister's participation aims to spotlight Maharashtra's trajectory toward economic and social transformation, anchored in global partnerships and investment collaboration.

Maharashtra has set sights on becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, leveraging infrastructure expansion, industry diversification and foreign direct investment to fuel growth across sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, agriculture and services.

WEF Report Highlights Shifting Global Cooperation

Against the backdrop of the WEF's Global Cooperation Barometer 2026, highlighting a dynamic world where cooperation persists even as geopolitical fault lines grow Maharashtra's delegation is positioning the state not only as an investment destination, but as a proactive voice in global dialogues on economic resilience, technology adoption, climate and social development.

Global cooperation has broadly remained stable despite mounting geopolitical and economic pressures, according to the Global Cooperation Barometer 2026, released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in collaboration with McKinsey & Company. The report highlighted that while the overall level of cooperation has not significantly declined, the report found that its form is changing, with traditional multilateral frameworks weakening and smaller, interest-based partnerships gaining ground.

CM Fadnavis Welcomed in Zurich

Meanwhile, on his arrival at Zurich Airport earlier today, Fadnavis was met by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who extended congratulations on the Maharashtra government's recent victory in the state's Municipal Corporation Elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X, "Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu met CM Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival at Zurich Airport in Switzerland. They congratulated CM Fadnavis on recent victory in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections."

Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar also extended a warm welcome as the delegation touched down. In another post on X, the Maharashtra CMO wrote, "Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar extended a warm welcome to CM Devendra Fadnavis as he landed at Zurich, Switzerland."