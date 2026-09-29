The US Embassy in India confirmed the maiden participation of the USAF's F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters in Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, highlighting the aircraft's debut in Indian airspace and the training opportunities with the IAF.

The United States Embassy in India has underscored the historic maiden participation of the United States Air Force's F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets in Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, marking the advanced aircraft's operational debut in Indian airspace.

In a post on X, the US Embassy noted that the F-35As were “making their exercise debut in India at Tarang Shakti", while drawing attention to the platform's exceptional capabilities and the valuable bilateral training prospects it creates alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) and allied air arms. The @usairforce F-35A Lightning IIs are making their exercise debut in India at Tarang Shakti. Combining stealth, advanced sensors, and information-sharing capabilities, the F-35s bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening… pic.twitter.com/wGfT6OxtAc — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 29, 2026

Detailing the strategic advantages of the deployment, the US Embassy stated, “Combining stealth, advanced sensors, and information-sharing capabilities, the F-35s bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening coordination and readiness together."

About Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026

The remarks coincide with the ongoing second edition of the multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti stationed at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Scheduled from September 26 through October 12, the extensive aerial exercise proceeds under the guiding motif ‘Power in Partnership’, centring heavily on deepening mutual cooperation, exchanging tactical expertise, and enhancing operational interoperability among all participating nations.

Expanding on the scope of the multinational engagement, data released by the Ministry of Defence highlights that seven Friendly Foreign Countries, comprising Australia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, are actively participating, with several additional nations joining as observers. The participating foreign fleets feature advanced combat and support assets including the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J, and KC-30A aircraft, bringing together a diverse array of strike, tactical airlift, and aerial refuelling capabilities.

Building directly upon the foundation of the successful inaugural edition held in 2024, the current iteration enables participating air arms to execute advanced joint training, exchange critical operational insights, and consolidate professional experience while operating side-by-side with frontline IAF platforms across complex mission profiles.

Ministry officials noted that the exercise is structured to foster deep professional engagement among aircrews, mission planners, and support personnel, laying heavy emphasis on safety protocols, mutual learning, and a harmonised understanding of diverse operating philosophies.

Cultural and Professional Engagement

Beyond high-intensity flying operations, the 2026 schedule features an expanded agenda incorporating professional seminars, industrial tours showcasing India's growing aerospace and defence ecosystem, the Sekhon Marathon, cultural heritage tours, and yoga sessions designed to cultivate camaraderie among multinational contingents.

Ultimately, Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 serves as a premier platform for the IAF to showcase its operational excellence and institutional ethos while reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to constructive defence diplomacy, regional security, and enduring military partnerships. (ANI)