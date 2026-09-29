EAM S Jaishankar stated that the US's lack of understanding regarding cross-border terrorism from Pakistan is a major hurdle in bilateral ties, emphasizing that if a primary concern isn't appreciated, it impacts the relationship.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has firmly underscored that Washington's insufficient appreciation of New Delhi's core security priorities presents a major hurdle in bilateral ties, pointing directly to persistent cross-border terrorism orchestrated by Pakistan. Speaking at an event organised by the Asia Society in New York, Jaishankar addressed key factors hindering stronger US relations, citing trade complications alongside a concerning lack of sensitivity regarding state-sponsored terror. Without mincing words, he made it abundantly clear which neighbouring nation he was referencing, condemning its long-standing track record of weaponising terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

A Problem in Partnership

Addressing the severe toll exacted on the nation, he stated on Monday, "Perhaps there are very few countries which have been subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have from a neighbour as part of a deliberate conscious policy over many, many decades." Emphasising the gravity of the matter, Jaishankar noted that security remains "particularly important" for India. He cautioned against foreign policy approaches that overlook these vital national interests, adding, "Now, if something which matters so deeply to us, there isn't enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem."

Detailing the direct repercussions such diplomatic blind spots impose on diplomatic engagement, he further noted, "If one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner, then clearly there is an impact on that on the relationship."

Historical US Stance on Pakistan

Trump has largely steered away from holding Islamabad accountable, marking a notable departure from previous US administrations. Historically, Washington formally acknowledged Pakistan's deep-rooted complicity in backing global terrorism. The complicity reached its starkest peak during the 2001 al-Qaeda attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon outside Washington. Islamabad's role as a primary accessory to international terror was definitively exposed when terrorist mastermind and al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was discovered residing securely under state protection deep within Pakistani territory.

(ANI)