Targeted airstrikes across Tehran resulted in significant damage as loud explosions rattled the capital. The Israeli Defence Forces claimed responsibility, while Iran's IRGC claimed retaliatory strikes on Israeli and US targets in the region.

Iranian media reported on Monday that targeted airstrikes in across Tehran resulted in significant damages as loud explosions rattled the capital, Fars news agency reported. As per Fars News Agency, the attacks occurred in districts 1, 4, 11, 13 and 21. The attacks targeted expressways with loud sounds of explosions reported. "In District 13, Pirouzi Street; in District 21, the Garmdareh area; in District 1, Shahid Babaei Expressway and Shahid Langari Street; as well as in District 4, the end of Shahid Babaei Expressway and the Heravi Square area; and in District 11, Hafez Street at the intersection with Jomhouri, tremendous explosion sounds have been reported." در منطقه ۱۳، خیابان پیروزی، در منطقه ۲۱ محدوده گرمدره، در منطقه ۱ اتوبان شهید بابایی و خیابان شهید لنگری و همچنین در منطقه ۴ انتهای اتوبان شهید بابایی و محدوده میدان هروی، منطقه ۱۱ خیابان حافظ تقاطع جمهوری، صداهای مهیب انفجار گزارش شده است. — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) March 23, 2026 It added that a child was killed in Khorramabad. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported of casualties and extensive damage after air attack hits Iran's Urmia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Israeli Strikes Hit Multiple Iranian Cities

These come after the Israeli Defence Forces on Monday bgan a fresh wave of strikes on targets in Iran. In its statement the IDF said, "IDF launches a wave of extensive strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran"

Iran Claims Retaliatory Attacks

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it carried out the 75th wave of missile strikes of the ongoing retaliatory operation True Promise 4, targeting Israeli military positions and a key United States military installation in Saudi Arabia, the US Prince Sultan Air Base, according to a report by Press TV.

Tehran Threatens to Close Strait of Hormuz

As the conflict between US-Israel and Iran enters its fourth week, the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters has said that it is ready to close the Strait of Hormuz "indefinitely" if the United States threatens to bomb Iranian energy facilities, CNN reported.

Parliament Speaker Warns US Over Potential Attacks

With escalating tensions, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned the United States against any misadventures towards Iran and said that if the country's energy facilities come under attack, American financial entities which finance the military budget, energy and critical infrastructure in the region would be considered legitimate targets for Tehran.

IRGC Issues Warning as Regional Tensions Mount

Reiterating its stance, the IRGC warned that Israeli and US forces remain under "constant surveillance" and cautioned that attempts to conceal military assets in civilian areas would not provide protection. It said that "no hiding place or defensive measure will shield the aggressors from accountability," underscoring its intent to continue operations.

The broader conflict, which began in late February, has seen repeated exchanges of strikes, raising concerns of a wider regional escalation and potential disruptions to global energy supplies and security dynamics in West Asia.