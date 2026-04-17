European nations can conduct mine-clearing in the Strait of Hormuz, says French Defence Minister. A virtual summit co-hosted by the UK and France will discuss a defensive international mission to reopen the vital shipping corridor.

European Nations Offer Mine-Clearing Support

European countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands and France, have the capacity to conduct mine-clearing operations to help secure vital shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin said on Friday, according to the French TV Station TF1.

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Vautrin told TF1 that European states could provide "fully supported escort services" or vessels transiting from a strategically important waterway. According to TF1, Vautrin also said that efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would be discussed in talks scheduled later in Paris on Friday.

World Leaders to Hold Summit on Securing Shipping Routes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to host a virtual meeting of world leaders to discuss efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and secure vital shipping routes, CNN reported.

Leaders from around 40 countries are expected to participate in the summit, focusing on supporting the fragile ceasefire involving Iran and ensuring safe passage through the key maritime corridor, as reported by CNN.

According to a statement from the British Prime Minister's Office, discussions will include plans to establish an international mission aimed at reopening the strait. The proposed initiative would be strictly defensive in nature and involve a combined military effort to be deployed once conditions permit, as per CNN.

The summit will also deliberate on supporting the work of the International Maritime Organization to enhance the safety of vessels and crew navigating the region, CNN reported. According to CNN, Starmer is scheduled to arrive in Paris on Friday to co-host the meeting with Macron. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also expected to attend, according to a German government official.

UK and Germany Outline Potential Contributions

"The unconditional and immediate reopening of the strait is a global responsibility and we need to act to get global energy and trade flowing freely again," Starmer is expected to tell the summit, as per CNN.

He is also likely to emphasise the need to reassure commercial shipping and support mine-clearance operations to stabilise maritime activity, CNN reported. A German official said Berlin is prepared to contribute to ensuring safe navigation through the strait, provided there is a clear legal framework in place, as reported by CNN. As per CNN, the contribution could include mine-clearance vessels or maritime surveillance capabilities, areas where the German armed forces have significant expertise, the official added.

US Commences Mine-Clearing Operations

Earlier on April 11, the US Central Command said that two of its ships had begun setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and the claim was denied immediately by Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

CENTCOM said that USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. "Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage, and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, as quoted by the statement. (ANI)