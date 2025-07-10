The EU is investigating Elon Musk's X platform and its AI chatbot, Grok, following anti-Semitic comments, including praise for Hitler.

Brussels: The EU said Thursday it took anti-Semitic comments including praise for Adolf Hitler by Elon Musk's AI chatbot on the X platform "extremely seriously" and was "in touch" with the company.

Screenshots on X showed several posts made by the bot known as Grok in which it praised the Nazi leader -- who oversaw the murder of six million Jews -- and claimed Jewish people promoted "anti-white hate".

Further offensive content

There were also derogatory comments on Islam and insults directed at Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which led a court there to ban the posts.

The EU's digital affairs spokesman, Thomas Regnier, confirmed Poland sent a letter urging an investigation into Grok.

The EU will carefully look at it and "respond in due course," he said. "We take this extremely seriously".

The European Commission was in touch with national authorities and X, Regnier added.

X already under EU investigation

X has been under investigation since December 2023 under the European Union's landmark content law regarding how it tackles the spread of illegal content and information manipulation.

Regnier said the commission had sought to understand how X and Grok work together and concluded the chatbot was "definitely integrated" into the social media platform.