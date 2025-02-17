Elon Musk's DOGE seeks access to US taxpayer accounts, privacy experts alarmed over request

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) seeks access to IRS systems, sparking alarm over potential risks to taxpayer data and privacy.

AFP |Published: Feb 17, 2025, 2:51 PM IST

Washington, United States: Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has sparked alarm by seeking access to a system with the US tax office that has detailed financial data about millions of Americans, US media reported.

Spearheaded by Musk, the world's richest man, US President Donald Trump has embarked on a campaign to slash public spending deemed wasteful or contrary to his policies.

The Washington Post and others reported that the latest request is for DOGE officials to have broad access to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) systems, property and datasets.

This includes the Integrated Data Retrieval System (IDRS), access to which is usually extremely limited and which offers "instantaneous visual access to certain taxpayer accounts", according to the IRS.

As of Sunday evening, the request had not been granted, the reports said.

But it has sparked alarm within the government and among privacy experts who say granting Musk access to private taxpayer data could be extraordinarily dangerous, according to ABC News.

"People who share their most sensitive information with the federal government do so under the understanding that not only will it be used legally, but also handled securely and in ways that minimize risks like identity theft and personal invasion, which this reporting brings into serious question," Elizabeth Laird, a former state privacy officer now with the Center for Democracy and Technology, told ABC.

"Waste, fraud, and abuse have been deeply entrenched in our broken system for far too long," White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said when asked about the employee's potential access to the sensitive system, NBC News reported.

"It takes direct access to the system to identify and fix it.

"DOGE will continue to shine a light on the fraud they uncover as the American people deserve to know what their government has been spending their hard-earned tax dollars on," Fields added.

