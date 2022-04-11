Elon Musk pitches idea to convert Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; wins Bezos's support

The new Twitter board member Saturday posted a poll on the idea, saying that “no one shows up anyway” -- an apparent reference to the company’s policy to allow employees the option of working remotely -- adding “I’m serious about this one."

Two of the world’s richest people are pitching in ideas to tackle the issue of homelessness, as Elon Musk floated the idea of turning Twitter Inc.’s headquarters into a homeless shelter, prompting a tweet of support from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.

“Convert Twitter SF HQ to the homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway," Elon Musk tweeted

The tweets come just days before he’s set to join Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal at a company meeting to address staff questions.

On Sunday, Jeff Bezos responded with a link to a report about a homeless shelter attached to an Amazon office building, noting that a portion of Twitter’s space could be converted, making it easier for employees who want to volunteer. Musk called the suggestion a “great idea."

Musk, who has more than 81 million followers on Twitter, started a poll on Saturday, asking users to vote if the building should be converted. The poll gained over a million votes in less than a day, with more than 90% saying yes.

Over the weekend, Musk fired off a series of tweets suggesting that Twitter offer authentication checkmarks and zero ads for users that pay for premium features.

Musk has already weighed in on the lack of an edit button as well as how little celebrities like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift post on the social media network.