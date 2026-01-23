At the 2026 World Economic Forum, Elon Musk mocked Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative, punning on its name by suggesting “piece” instead of “peace.”

At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk sparked laughter and stirred discussion by mocking US President Donald Trump’s recently announced “Board of Peace.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The initiative, unveiled on the sidelines of the summit, was presented by Trump as an international effort to support ceasefire talks in Gaza and potentially serve as a new forum for global conflict mediation.

During a panel discussion with investment leader Larry Fink, Musk made a light-hearted but pointed remark about the name of the board — suggesting that rather than “peace,” it sounded like “piece,” as in “a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela.” The comment drew audible laughter from the audience and quickly circulated on social media platforms.

Scroll to load tweet…

Musk’s quip came amid broader international skepticism about the Board of Peace. Although Trump pitched the board as a bold new approach to ending conflicts, including the Israel-Hamas war, several Western allies have declined involvement or expressed reservations about its mandate and structure. Reports indicate only a limited number of countries formally committed to the initiative, fuelling questions about its global legitimacy.

Critics also note that Trump’s peace plan faces challenges from established diplomatic institutions like the United Nations, which many nations continue to support as the primary platform for conflict resolution. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions — including disagreements over US policy toward Greenland — continue to shape the forum’s broader discussions.

Musk’s jest underscores both the public curiosity and criticism surrounding Trump’s peace initiative, illustrating how global audiences are interpreting and responding to high-level diplomatic efforts with a mix of humour and scrutiny.