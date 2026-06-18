British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron said education is central to India-UK relations, creating a generation of globally connected leaders. She highlighted the growing UK university presence and its link to the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Education: A Pillar for Future India-UK Ties

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Thursday said that education will play a central role in shaping the future of India-UK relations by creating a generation of globally connected entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators.

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Speaking to ANI, she talked about the growing footprint of UK higher education institutions in India, including campuses in Bengaluru and the upcoming one in Mumbai. She described education as one of the strongest pillars of bilateral partnership. She said, "For me, education is about the future. It's about educating a generation of young people who are deeply connected to both countries who feel equally at home in both countries, who understand both countries' business environments really well, and who are the future entrepreneurs, the future CEOs who are going to be able to take those small innovative startups and turn them into global businesses at scale whether those are Indian startups going to the UK, UK startups coming to India to scale."

Skills for Emerging Industries

Highlighting the broader impact of educational cooperation, Cameron said such partnerships would equip students with skills needed for emerging industries and future jobs. She said, "It's also a chance for our higher education sector to really expand the offer it has beyond the fantastic partnership we've already had into an amazing new market, but in a way that actually creates places in higher education that create students who are ready for the jobs of the future in the exciting India of the future."

Reflecting on the long-term significance of the initiative, the High Commissioner added, "For me it's all about 20 years' time when I look back and think we were really proud to have been part of that massive expansion and what that's produced."

Free Trade Agreement to Deepen Ties

Cameron also linked the growing educational partnership to the recently concluded India-UK Free Trade Agreement, describing it as part of the broader deepening of ties between the two countries. "We're really excited to be part of India's wider opening in trade terms to the world, but we're also really excited to be in there at the head of the queue," she said.

The High Commissioner noted that the trade agreement would create new opportunities for businesses on both sides and help widen engagement beyond established corporate players. She said, "We see a huge advantage to businesses wanting to come and set up in the UK, not just in London but more widely and vice versa, we have British businesses incredibly keen to come and do business here in India."

Expanding Opportunities for Small Businesses

Calling the agreement a chance to expand economic engagement, she added, "I think there are lots of small businesses we'd like to see thinking about what they can get from this deal as well. Lots of states, perhaps I've talked to many chief ministers about what this looks like for them. So, this is a chance to broaden the UK's appeal beyond the people who already know what that partnership looks like." (ANI)