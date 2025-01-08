Earthquake aftermath in Tibet: Death toll reaches 126, at least 30,000 evacuated as rescue operations ramp up

Thousands of rescuers were searching for survivors in freezing conditions on Wednesday after a devastating earthquake in China's remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people.

First Published Jan 8, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

Thousands of rescuers were searching for survivors in freezing conditions on Wednesday after a devastating earthquake in China's remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people. A large-scale rescue operation was launched, with survivors under additional pressure as temperatures were predicted to fall as low as -16C overnight.

More than 3,600 houses have collapsed and over 30,000 residents have been relocated as the search for trapped survivors continued into its second day on Wednesday. At least 126 people were reported dead and 188 injured in Tibet, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake, one of the strongest in recent years, struck on Tuesday with its epicenter in Tingri, located in China’s Tibet region, about 80 km (50 miles) north of Mount Everest.

The tremor also shook buildings in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan, and India.

Videos published by China's state broadcaster CCTV showed destroyed houses and brought down buildings in Tibet's holy Shigatse city, with rescue workers wading through debris and handing out thick blankets to locals.

Survivors trapped under rubble

According to reports, survivors trapped under rubble endured a night in sub-zero temperatures, facing risks of hypothermia and dehydration.

In the high-altitude region, temperatures dropped to as low as minus 18°C (0°F) overnight, compounding the struggles of those left homeless.

Authorities said more than 12,000 people, including firefighters, soldiers, police officers and professional rescuers had been deployed, Xinhua reported.

"Rescuers are also racing against time to set up tents for relocated residents in an area where temperatures are forecast to drop," it added.

