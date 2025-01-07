Powerful earthquake strikes Tibet: Death toll rises to 53, over 60 injured; several buildings collapsed| WATCH

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck China's remote Tibet region on Tuesday morning, resulting in at least 53 confirmed fatalities and injuring 62 others, according to state media reports.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

The earthquake occurred at 9:05 a.m. local time (0105 GMT) near Dingri County in the city of Xigaze, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region. The epicentre was located in Tingri, a rural county that serves as the northern gateway to the Everest region. The quake's depth was recorded at 10 km (6.2 miles).

Tremors were felt across neighboring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of India. In India, the earthquake was notably felt in the Delhi-NCR region, as well as in northern states such as Bihar.

The quake’s impact was significant, with buildings shaking in several locations. Local authorities in Tibet reported substantial damage in communities close to the epicentre, some of which were located within just 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the tremor's epicenter. CCTV confirmed that these areas were among the hardest hit.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) confirmed the magnitude and location of the earthquake, which struck near the border with Nepal, a region known for seismic activity. The US Geological Survey (USGS) also reported a 7.1 magnitude earthquake earlier in the day near the Nepal-Tibet border, contributing to the tremors felt across the region.

In the aftermath, rescue and relief operations are underway, with efforts focusing on reaching the most affected communities. Many of these areas are difficult to access due to the rugged terrain.

Tibet, along with neighboring Nepal, lies in an active seismic zone where the India and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, causing frequent and sometimes catastrophic earthquakes. Tuesday's earthquake follows a history of seismic activity in the region, including a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2015 that devastated Nepal, claiming nearly 9,000 lives and injuring more than 22,000 people.

This latest tremor is the most powerful earthquake to strike the area in the past five years and highlights the ongoing vulnerability of the region to major seismic events.

