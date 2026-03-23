EAM S Jaishankar called for enhanced global cooperation through platforms like BRICS and SCO in an evolving multipolar world. He highlighted the India-Russia partnership, focusing on energy collaboration and boosting bilateral trade to $100 billion.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called for the need for enhanced global cooperation among multilateral forums in the face of an evolving multipolar world order, highlighting the importance of platforms such as BRICS, SCO, G20, and the United Nations.

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Addressing the 'India and Russia: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda' via video conferencing here, the EAM said that the shifting geopolitical landscape necessitates stronger collaboration among nations through such means to tackle shared challenges in a balanced and inclusive manner. "The evolving multipolar order necessitates greater cooperation, including through BRICS, SCO, G20 and the UN. India, during its BRICS chairmanship with a humanity-first and a people-centric approach, looks forward to closely working with Russia to address shared challenges in a balanced and inclusive manner," Jaishankar said.

The EAM also reaffirmed India's commitment to its long-standing ties with Russia and emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and maintaining their "cherished friendship". The BRICS is led by five major economies--Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa--with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia becoming full members of the forum later. For 2026, India is holding the chairmanship for the BRICS grouping, with the summit expected to take place later in the year.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Energy and Nuclear Partnership

Highlighting cooperation in the energy sector, Jaishankar described Russia as India's foremost partner in civil nuclear energy. He pointed to the Kudankulam nuclear project in Tamil Nadu as a key example of successful collaboration and expressed confidence in continued partnership as India aims to expand its nuclear energy capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047.

"Russia is our foremost partner in civil nuclear energy, and the Kudankulam nuclear project is a stellar example. As India aims to increase its nuclear energy generation capacity to 100 gigawatt by 2047, I am confident that it will find a trusted and reliable partner in Russia for the peaceful uses of nuclear energy," the EAM said.

Economic and Trade Goals

On economic ties, the minister noted that both countries are working towards increasing their annual bilateral trade from USD 68.7 billion to USD 100 billion by 2030. He stressed the need to conclude the India-EAEU Free Trade Agreement, address non-tariff barriers, and resolve regulatory challenges to achieve this target.

"India and Russia are committed to increasing the present annual trade from US dollar 68.7 billion to US dollar 100 billion by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner. To this effect, we must continue efforts to conclude the India EAEU FTA, address non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments and utilise the skilled Indian workforce," he added.

Jaishankar also underscored the role of the skilled Indian workforce in strengthening economic cooperation and facilitating trade growth.

A Partnership for Regional and Global Stability

Reflecting on the broader relationship, he said that India-Russia cooperation over the decades has contributed significantly to regional and global peace, stability, and progress and added that the partnership continues to deepen amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, driven by regular high-level engagements. (ANI)