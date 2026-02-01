Dr Mallappa Bhargav was conferred the honorary royal title 'HE Dato' Dr Bhargav Mallappa' by Indonesia's Kerajaan Kutai Mulawarman. This makes him the third Indian to receive this distinguished title from one of Indonesia's oldest royal houses.

In a moment of rare international recognition, Dr Mallappa Bhargav has been conferred the honorary royal adat title of "HE Dato' Dr Bhargav Mallappa" by the Kerajaan Kutai Mulawarman, one of Indonesia's oldest and most revered traditional royal institutions. The conferment marks a significant milestone, underscoring his contributions beyond national and regional boundaries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With this honour, Dr Bhargav Mallappa becomes only the third Indian national to receive the distinguished title under the Kutai Mulawarman royal tradition, placing him among a select group of global recipients acknowledged for exceptional merit and leadership. The title was formally bestowed through Sabda Panditha, the official royal decree issued by Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sripaduka Baginda Berdaulat Agung Maharaja Kutai Mulawarman, in strict accordance with centuries-old adat istiadat, or customary law. The conferment carries formal institutional standing and has been legally registered in the official court records of Tenggarong, Indonesia, in compliance with established legal and customary provisions.

Significance of the 'Dato' Title

Within the Kutai Mulawarman tradition, the honorary title of Dato' is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated sustained contributions, integrity and leadership, symbolising honour, trust and an enduring association with the royal institution.

'Deep Humility and Gratitude'

Reacting to the recognition, Dr Mallappa Bhargav said, "I receive this honour with deep humility and gratitude. Being recognised by the Kerajaan Kutai Mulawarman is not merely a personal milestone, but a responsibility to uphold the values of service, integrity and cultural respect that this ancient institution represents. I dedicate this recognition to strengthening meaningful collaboration and mutual understanding between India and Indonesia."

Dr Bhargav also expressed his gratitude to Prince Dato Seri Dr Christian Kingsley Goh Kwee Keng of the Kutai Mulawarman Kingdom for his recommendation and the hospitality extended during his visit to Nusantara.

Fostering Cross-Cultural Engagement

The conferment ceremony, held in Nusantara, marked a notable moment in the evolving cultural and customary ties between India and Indonesia. The honour not only celebrates individual achievement but also reflects the growing recognition of cross-cultural engagement and cooperation between the two nations, rooted in shared respect for heritage, tradition, and mutual understanding. (ANI)