    'Don't stay quiet': Imran Khan being held at 'undisclosed' location, asks supporters to protest | WATCH

    The Toshakhana reference case has ignited controversy since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered Khan's disqualification from Pakistan's National Assembly and initiated a criminal inquiry against him.

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called upon the public on Saturday (August 5) to not remain passive observers within their homes, but to unite with him and his party in the "struggle for justice." Speaking through a pre-recorded video, he urged, "I urge you not to remain silent within your homes. My battle is not mine alone, but yours too - for your children's future. Join me in the 'struggle for justice'." On the same day, Pakistan's Islamabad Police apprehended Khan in connection with the Toshakhana case and escorted him under heightened security to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

    "By the time you see this video, I might already be under arrest. Hence, my appeal is for you not to stay quiet within your homes. I am striving not only for myself but for you, my people. I'm fighting for your children and their destiny. If you don't stand up for your rights, you will be shackled in a life of servitude. Slaves do not possess their lives; they're akin to ants on the ground," Imran conveyed in the video.

    "Freedom is not handed out freely; it's earned and achieved, and you must earn it. Voting is your entitlement; don't allow anyone to take control of our nation," he appended.

    Responding to the arrest, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab asserted that the "nation won't stay passive."

    On August 5, an Islamabad trial court convicted Imran Khan, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the Toshakhana case. The Toshakhana reference case has ignited controversy since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered Khan's disqualification from Pakistan's National Assembly and initiated a criminal inquiry against him.

    Established in 1974, the Toshakhana departmental store serves as an outlet for the sale of valuable gifts and lavish items bestowed upon public figures. As per regulations, officials are required to declare gifts and similar acquisitions to the Cabinet Division. An exception to this rule exists for the president and prime minister, who are allowed to retain gifts valued below 30,000 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

    For Pakistan's prime ministers, a provision permits the retention of valuable gifts from Toshakhana. This can be achieved by remitting a designated percentage of their assessed value as determined by the government.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
