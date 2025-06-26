Mamdani, a New York State Assembly member, is the first South Asian and third Muslim individual nominated for this position. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded defeat, acknowledging Mamdani's effective campaign.

New York: A day after he was voted as the Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani has come under attack by US President Donald Trump on Thursday. In his social media platform Truth, Trump said it was ridiculous that Mamdani was on his way to become a Mayor and termed him as a ‘100% Communist Lunatic’.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!” the post read.

Mamdani quotes Nelson Mandela after historic win

Meanwhile, New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani has said that he is "honoured" to be t. He even referred to former South African President Nelson Mandela's quote. "In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it's done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City," he posted on X.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist, is the leader as first-choice votes are tallied in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary. Born in Uganda, Indian-American Mamdani is the first South Asian man to serve in the New York State Assembly, the first Ugandan, and the only third Muslim ever to be a member of the body. He was born to Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Indo-Ugandan professor Mahmood Mamdani.

Earlier, former Governor Andrew Cuomo had conceded the Democratic primary for New York City mayor to Zohran Mamdani, telling his supporters at his election night party, "Tonight was not our night, but it was Assemblyman Mamdani's night, NBC News reported. "Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani's night, and he put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote, and he really ran a highly impactful campaign." Cuomo said, "I called him. I congratulated him." Mamdani is also the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair.

Mamdani has also been able to reach cross-endorsement deals with fellow candidates, including city Comptroller Brad Lander and former DNC vice chair Michael Blake, as per the report. He also received support from Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Working Families Party, and Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders. State Attorney General Letitia James has asked supporters to include Mamdani on their ranked-choice ballots.

(With inputs from ANI)