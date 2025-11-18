US congressman has claimed that CIA may have 'programmed' Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate Trump in 2024. He suggested Crooks was manipulated online using methods similar to MKUltra, CIA's Cold War mind-control programme.

A shocking claim by a US congressman has brought a Cold War-era CIA mind-control project back into public discussion. The allegation suggests that the CIA may have influenced or 'programmed' the young man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on 13 July last year. Although no evidence has been provided, the claims have created fresh debate about the long history of secret intelligence operations in the United States.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The congressman's allegation of mind control

Tennessee congressman Tim Burchett claimed that US intelligence agencies, especially the CIA, could have been linked to the attempted shooting. He suggested that 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, the gunman who fired at Trump, may have been psychologically manipulated online in a manner similar to MKUltra, a notorious CIA programme known for mind-control experiments during the Cold War.

Burchett made the claim during a livestream on November 15 with conservative influencer Benny Johnson. During the conversation, he said Crooks was 'programmed' to act as a disposable attacker, implying that intelligence agencies may have wanted to send a message to Trump and his supporters.

"You got a kid who's got access to guns or has some basic knowledge of firearms, he was programmed," Burchett said. He added that important facts had either been 'buried or burned', and that the people who knew the truth were either dead or enjoying comfortable lives far away.

Burchett offered no direct proof for any of these statements.

FBI says Crooks acted alone

The FBI has repeatedly stated that their investigation found no evidence of co-conspirators, foreign influence, or support behind Crooks. According to the agency, Crooks acted alone when he climbed onto the roof of a building near the rally and fired shots, injuring Trump’s ear and killing one spectator.

The bureau has not linked Crooks to any known extremist groups. Officials have also not accepted any claims that psychological manipulation or online radicalisation by government agencies played a role.

MKUltra: the Cold War programme back in focus

MKUltra was one of the CIA’s most controversial secret programmes. It ran from the early 1950s until the early 1970s and involved mind-control experiments on criminals, mental patients, drug addicts, soldiers, and ordinary citizens. Many people were used in the experiments without their knowledge.

The programme used drugs, including LSD, as well as psychological stress, sleep deprivation, and other harmful methods in an attempt to study how to weaken free will and control behaviour. For many years, the CIA denied MKUltra even existed. It was only in the 1970s, after legal action and a congressional inquiry, that the agency admitted the programme had operated before being shut down in 1973.

Despite this history, Burchett suggested the CIA never stopped exploring such techniques, though he offered no documentation.

Lawmaker links old methods to modern online manipulation

In his comments, Burchett said Crooks was an example of how old MKUltra-style psychological tricks can be updated for the digital age. He suggested that vulnerable young people could be targeted through social media or internet communities, where they may be isolated from real-life support systems.

He also gave an unrelated example from his constituency, claiming that a minor had been contacted online by unknown people and “manipulated” into self-diagnosing as transgender. He did not identify any group or offer evidence.

Details of Crooks's online activity

Recent reports noted that Crooks used “they/them” pronouns on a website known for adult furry content. Investigators found accounts linked to him showing an interest in anthropomorphic characters with muscular male bodies and female heads. But officials have not connected any gender identity issues to the shooting incident.

Scroll to load tweet…

These details have added to public curiosity about Crooks’s mental state, but they do not support Burchett’s allegation of government involvement.

Past links between CIA experiments and criminals

The idea of criminals being affected by CIA experiments is not new. James 'Whitey' Bulger, a famous American gangster, said he was a test subject in 1957 while in prison in Atlanta. Thousands of pages of declassified documents show that the CIA used harsh psychological methods on prisoners and patients for long periods.

Bulger described terrifying hallucinations during the experiments and said the treatment made him feel like he was 'going insane'. MKUltra chief Sidney Gottlieb was also connected to bizarre experiments such as attempts to use animals as assassins and drugging unknowing citizens.

Declassified files show that many of these projects were funded through different government agencies to hide CIA involvement.

Where the issue stands now

When asked about the funding source for any modern version of such experiments, Burchett did not provide any details. His claims remain unverified, and intelligence agencies deny any connection to the Trump shooting attempt.

But the allegation has reopened debate about secret government projects, the limits of surveillance, and the long shadow of MKUltra. For now, there is no confirmed link between the CIA and Crooks, but the congressman’s comments ensure the controversy will continue in public discussions.