Donald Trump has claimed Pakistan and China are secretly testing nuclear weapons, saying the US must resume tests to keep up. His remarks raise fresh concerns for India, which faces nuclear-armed rivals on two fronts.

In an interview on CBS News's 60 Minutes, US President Donald Trump stated that Pakistan and China, alongside Russia and North Korea, are actively testing nuclear weapons. He said, "Russia's testing and China’s testing, but they don't talk about it… Certainly North Korea’s been testing. Pakistan’s been testing."

Trump argued that the US cannot remain the only major power not testing weapons while others do. He claimed such tests may be conducted deep underground and hence not reported publicly. The claims have been denied by China.

Reactions to Trump's claims

China promptly denied the allegations made by Trump. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible nuclear power, is committed to peaceful development. She emphasised that China follows a “no first use” policy, keeps a self-defensive nuclear strategy, and has strictly upheld its moratorium on nuclear testing.

There is no publicly confirmed evidence yet of Pakistan or China having resumed full nuclear-explosion tests in recent years. Also, the nature of 'testing' can be ambiguous: it may refer to delivery-systems, warheads or non-explosive checks. For example, the Comprehensive Nuclear‑Test‑Ban Treaty (CTBT) bans nuclear explosions, but has not entered into force.

If true, does Pakistan or China testing nuclear weapons matters to India?

India is situated between two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan to its west and China to its north-east. Trump’s claims raise the following concerns for India:

Escalation risk: If Pakistan or China are indeed enhancing their nuclear testing or capability clandestinely, it could destabilise the nuclear deterrence balance in South Asia and the Himalayan region.

Arms race possibility: New or advanced tests may spur rivals to respond, triggering an arms race; India would face pressure to keep pace.

Strategic uncertainty: Covert tests undermine transparency and confidence-building in the region, making crisis-management harder for India.

Diplomatic implications: The claims may affect India's diplomatic posture and relations with both neighbours as well as with external powers like the US.

Wider global context

Trump's remarks come amid shifts in global nuclear policy:

The US has announced its intention to resume testing of nuclear weapons after a moratorium of over 30 years.

The Energy Secretary of the US has since clarified that the planned tests are non-explosive 'system tests' rather than full nuclear detonations.

Countries like Russia and China have been developing advanced nuclear-capable systems (for example, nuclear-powered drones or missiles) though not necessarily conducting explosions.

However, Trump's claims are unverified by independent sources; official confirmation of Pakistan or China conducting full nuclear warhead tests is not publicly available. The term 'testing' covers a broad range of activities, from full warhead blasts to system trials, so clarity is needed about what exactly is being claimed.

Detecting clandestine underground tests requires extensive monitoring; absence of public detection does not guarantee none occurred, but also absence of verification does not imply definite occurrence.

What this means going forward

For India, the scenario means that strategic vigilance must remain high. The assertion that Pakistan and China are testing nuclear weapons, if true, would heighten threat perceptions and would demand adjustments in defence and diplomatic strategy. At the same time, for global arms-control and non-proliferation efforts, the resumption or escalation of tests would pose a serious challenge to stability. India will need to navigate carefully, balancing deterrence, diplomacy and regional stability, in a world where traditional 'moratoriums' may be weakening.

US President Trump's claim that Pakistan and China are testing nuclear weapons casts a long shadow over strategic stability in South Asia and beyond. For India, faced with two nuclear-armed neighbours, the possibility of hidden tests is deeply concerning. While verification remains pending, the message is clear thatthe nuclear landscape may be shifting and India cannot afford complacency. In a world where secret tests may be underway, vigilance, preparedness and calibrated diplomacy must guide India's next steps.

(With inputs from agencies)