    Donald Trump says, 'Israel should hit Iran's nuclear sites first, worry about rest later' (WATCH)

    Republican Presidential candidate for the White House Donald Trump suggested on Friday that Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities in response to the Islamic republic's recent missile barrage.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Republican Presidential candidate for the White House Donald Trump suggested on Friday that Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities in response to the Islamic republic's recent missile barrage. The former president, speaking at a campaign event in North Carolina, referred to a question posed to Democratic President Joe Biden this week about the possibility of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program.

    "They asked him, what do you think about Iran, would you hit Iran? And he goes, 'As long as they don't hit the nuclear stuff.' That's the thing you want to hit, right?" Trump told a town hall style event in Fayetteville, near a major US military base.

    Joe Biden was asked on Wednesday whether he would support strikes against Iranian nuclear sites and the US president told reporters: "The answer is no."

    "I think he's got that one wrong," Trump said, in response to a participant's question about the issue. "Isn't that what you're supposed to hit? I mean, it's the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons," he said.

    "When they asked him that question, the answer should have been, hit the nuclear first, and worry about the rest later," Trump added.

    "If they're going to do it, they're going to do it. But we'll find out whatever their plans are,' Trump said. His comments followed the launch of approximately 200 missiles by Iran at Israel on Tuesday, marking the second direct attack in six months.

    Biden on Wednesday expressed his opposition to such strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, in response to the firing of nearly 200 Iranian missiles towards Israel.

    “The answer is no,” Biden told reporters as he prepared to visit the Carolinas after Hurricane Helene. He highlighted that while Israel had the right to defend itself, “they should respond in proportion.”

    "We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do," he said, adding that all G7 members agree Israel has "a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion."

