Japan's new PM Sanae Takaichi rolled out the red carpet for Donald Trump, from defence deals and rare earth pacts to gold-plated golf balls. In her first week, Takaichi sought to win over Trump with flattery, steak, & a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Japan pulled out all stops for this week's visit by US President Donald Trump -- his first with new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The US president's visit was a major diplomatic test for Takaichi, who has only been in office for a week. From pledges that Tokyo will spend much more on its defence to supporting Trump's Nobel Peace Prize bid, here's how Takaichi sought to woo the mercurial US leader:

'Golden Age' and Nobel Peace Prize

"I was very impressed and inspired by you," Takaichi told Trump as they met, calling for "a new golden age of the Japan-US alliance".

Takaichi also announced during the visit that she will nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Since returning to the White House for his second term in January, Trump has repeatedly insisted that he deserves the prize for his role in resolving numerous conflicts.

Observers say Trump's claims of helping bring about world peace are broadly exaggerated.

But Tokyo was keen to burnish the US leader's bid to join the ranks of Barack Obama and Maria Ressa, praising Trump's efforts towards a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia and his "unprecedented historic achievement" of the Gaza deal.

US beef on the menu

Menus at summit lunches are often carefully considered with diplomatic niceties in mind.

And Tokyo's choice was no exception, deftly blending US produce with Japanese ingredients.

For starters guests were served a "US rice cheese risotto with chicken", while mains were New York strip steak with gravy and warm vegetables from the southern Japanese city of Nara -- Takaichi's hometown.

Not exactly traditional Japanese fare, but tailormade to appeal to Trump's push to sell more American agricultural products and backing for US farmers, a key support base.

Defence spending

Trump has for years grumbled that US allies in Asia including Japan do not spend enough on their own defence and urged them to pay more for US military presence on their territory.

Days before Trump's arrival, Takaichi told Japan's parliament that Tokyo's target of spending two percent of its gross domestic product on defence would be achieved this fiscal year -- two years earlier than planned.

Japan had also committed to acquiring counter-attack capabilities, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, from the United States -- part of a contract signed in January 2024.

Rare earths and shipbuilding

Tokyo also signed a key deal with Washington for "securing" supplies of critical minerals and rare earths.

Under the agreement, the United States and Japan would "jointly identify projects of interest to address gaps in supply chains for critical minerals and rare earths".

It comes as the United States tries to boost access to critical minerals with China tightening controls on rare earths.

The world's second-largest economy exercises a virtual monopoly on so-called "rare earth" metals, essential for everything from household appliances to cars, energy and even weapons.

Another cooperation agreement is expected to be signed Tuesday between Tokyo and Washington on shipbuilding, a sector where Japan and neighbour South Korea are seeking to challenge Chinese dominance.

Golf balls... and memories of Abe

Takaichi has another ace up her sleeve -- her close ties to her mentor late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022 and with whom Donald Trump became close during his first term.

Meeting Trump, she thanked Trump for his "enduring friendship" with Abe.

On Tuesday she gifted Trump a golf putter used by the late premier.

The sport was a shared passion of Trump and Abe's, and the two met several times on the golf course.

Japanese media have reported the US president is also scheduled to meet with Abe's widow on Thursday.

Another gift planned by Tokyo, according to local media, is gold-plated golf balls.

