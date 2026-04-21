The US and Iran are holding diplomatic talks in Pakistan as a ceasefire deadline looms. President Trump may personally join the negotiations, which are mediated by Pakistan, signaling a decisive phase. The talks aim to resolve disputes over Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran appear to be gaining momentum, with reports suggesting US President Donald Trump could personally join the next round of peace talks in Pakistan as both sides race against a looming ceasefire deadline.

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According to multiple reports, Trump may attend the negotiations in Islamabad either physically or through a virtual link if the discussions move close to a final agreement. A Pakistani official familiar with the talks said the negotiations were progressing and that preparations were underway for another high-level meeting.

“Things are moving forward, and the talks are on track,” a Pakistani source told Reuters, signaling renewed optimism after days of uncertainty over whether Iran would return to the negotiating table.

The latest development comes after Trump publicly hinted that he was prepared to become directly involved if a breakthrough appeared possible. Earlier, he had indicated that he could travel to Pakistan himself to oversee the signing of a broader understanding aimed at preventing a renewed military confrontation.

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The ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is due to expire this week, making the upcoming talks especially critical. While the White House has projected confidence, Iranian officials have remained cautious, saying no final decision has been made on participation after recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz complicated diplomacy.

Iran has reportedly been reviewing whether to attend despite anger over the recent seizure of an Iranian-linked vessel by US forces. Tehran considers that action a violation of the fragile truce, while Washington insists it was a security operation tied to sanctions enforcement.

Pakistan has emerged as a central mediator in the crisis, with officials in Islamabad maintaining backchannel contact between both governments. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has continued to position Pakistan as a neutral venue capable of hosting sensitive negotiations between the two rivals.

The core dispute remains Iran’s nuclear programme. Trump has repeatedly insisted any long-term deal must ensure Tehran cannot develop a nuclear weapon, while Iran is seeking sanctions relief and guarantees against further military pressure.

Analysts say Trump’s possible participation could signal that negotiations are entering a decisive phase. A direct appearance by the US president would dramatically raise the political stakes and could indicate that both sides believe a framework agreement is within reach.

Still, major differences remain unresolved. Whether the talks in Pakistan produce a breakthrough or another deadlock may determine whether the current ceasefire survives beyond its deadline — or whether tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate once again.

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