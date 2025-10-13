US President Donald Trump urges Iran to seek peace from Israel, calls for Netanyahu pardon, and hails Gaza ceasefire as a historic triumph. His Knesset speech signals US-led push for Middle East stability amid two-year conflict and hostage crisis.

In a landmark speech to Israel’s parliament on Monday, US President Donald Trump delivered a mix of diplomacy, political endorsement, and optimism for the Middle East. Speaking before a standing ovation at the Knesset, Trump urged Iran to embrace peace, called for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and hailed the Gaza ceasefire as a historic moment for the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Message to Iran from the Heart of Israel

Trump did not shy away from addressing one of the most tense relationships in the region. The US president directly signaled his willingness to negotiate with Tehran, despite the recent US-Israel airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites earlier this year.

“They got it from one side, from the other, and you know it would be great if we could make a peace deal with them,” Trump said of Iran, a key backer of Hamas. “Would you be happy with that? Wouldn't it be nice, I think. Because I think they want to.”

Trump made it clear that the initiative now rests with Iran. “We're ready when you are,” he said.

Scroll to load tweet…

The US president also defended his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal brokered under President Barack Obama. “I terminated the Iran nuclear deal and I was very proud to do it,” Trump said.

“Yet even to Iran, whose regime has inflicted so much death on the Middle East, the hand of friendship and cooperation is open. They want to make a deal and we're going to see if we can do something. Neither the United States nor Israel bear the people of Iran any hostility. We merely want to live in peace.”

A Personal Plea for Netanyahu

Trump’s visit included an unexpected personal endorsement for Netanyahu, who faces multiple corruption cases in Israel’s courts.

“Hey, I have an idea. Mr. President (Isaac Herzog), why don't you give him a pardon?” Trump suggested. “By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know. But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense, you know.”

The remark drew gasps and laughter from the Knesset chamber, signaling Trump’s close political ties with Netanyahu and his influence on Israeli politics.

Scroll to load tweet…

Celebrating the Gaza Ceasefire

Beyond politics, Trump highlighted a moment of regional relief: the end of two years of conflict in Gaza.

“From October 7 until this week, Israel has been a nation at war, enduring burdens that only a proud and faithful people could withstand. For so many families across this land, it has been years since you've known a single day of true peace... The long and painful nightmare is finally over,” he said.

Trump praised the collective effort that led to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

“Let me also convey my tremendous appreciation for all of the nations of the Arab and Muslim world that came together to press Hamas to set the hostages free and to send them home. We had a lot of help, we had a lot of help from a lot of people that you wouldn't suspect, and I want to thank them very much for that. It's an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace.”

Scroll to load tweet…

A Call to Palestinians

In a direct appeal, Trump encouraged Palestinians to abandon violence.

“And the choice for Palestinians could not be more clear. This is their chance to turn forever from the path of terror and violence,” he said.

His message reflected the US-led push for stability in the region, tying the ceasefire to a vision of long-term peace.

Hostage Exchange and Gaza’s Future

Trump’s visit came just after the return of the final 20 surviving Israeli hostages following two years of captivity. As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel has released nearly 2,000 prisoners in exchange for hostages and the remains of fallen soldiers.

Hamas, meanwhile, has agreed to a long-term truce and the relinquishment of control over Gaza’s governance, although the group remains influential in the territory.

Trump is set to co-chair a summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other world leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and leaders from Europe, Asia, and the Arab League. A “document ending the war in the Gaza Strip” is expected to be signed during the summit.

A Historic Dawn for the Middle East

Trump described the ceasefire as the beginning of a “historic dawn” in the region.

“And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity,” he said.

His words combined optimism, political support, and a push for diplomacy, highlighting the US role in shaping a new era for the Middle East.