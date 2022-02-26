'Doing for grandkids': 80-year-old man tries to enlist in Ukrainian army

"Someone shared a photo of an 80-year-old man who turned up to join the Army with a little luggage containing two t-shirts, an additional pair of pants, a toothbrush, and a couple of sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandchildren," while tweeting the photo, Yushchenko wrote.

An 80-year-old Ukrainian man was reportedly videotaped attempting to enrol in the Army to fight "for his grandkids." Former Ukrainian First Lady Kateryna Yushchenko published a photo of the man on Twitter on Thursday.

An elderly guy with a black hat is seen approaching a Ukrainian soldier with a leather bag in the snap. "Someone shared a photo of an 80-year-old man who turned up to join the Army with a little luggage containing two t-shirts, an additional pair of pants, a toothbrush, and a couple of sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandchildren," while tweeting the photo, Yushchenko wrote.

The location of the image is unknown, but it went viral on Friday as Russia escalated its onslaught on Ukraine. Yushchenko's post has gone viral, with over 2.5 lakh likes and 39,000 retweets. Netizens praised the elderly guy for his bravery.

Ukraine declared late Thursday that men between the ages of 18 and 60 were barred from leaving the country, which has been under martial law since the Russian invasion began.

Earlier, a video surfaced online of a Ukrainian father bidding a tearful farewell to his daughter as she allegedly fled the country to safety while he was ostensibly forced to remain. Before kissing and hugging her goodbye, he kissed her on the cheek.

