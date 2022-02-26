  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Doing for grandkids': 80-year-old man tries to enlist in Ukrainian army

    "Someone shared a photo of an 80-year-old man who turned up to join the Army with a little luggage containing two t-shirts, an additional pair of pants, a toothbrush, and a couple of sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandchildren," while tweeting the photo, Yushchenko wrote.
     

    Doing for grandkids 80 year old man tries to enlist in Ukrainian army gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An 80-year-old Ukrainian man was reportedly videotaped attempting to enrol in the Army to fight "for his grandkids." Former Ukrainian First Lady Kateryna Yushchenko published a photo of the man on Twitter on Thursday.

    An elderly guy with a black hat is seen approaching a Ukrainian soldier with a leather bag in the snap. "Someone shared a photo of an 80-year-old man who turned up to join the Army with a little luggage containing two t-shirts, an additional pair of pants, a toothbrush, and a couple of sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandchildren," while tweeting the photo, Yushchenko wrote.

     

    The location of the image is unknown, but it went viral on Friday as Russia escalated its onslaught on Ukraine. Yushchenko's post has gone viral, with over 2.5 lakh likes and 39,000 retweets. Netizens praised the elderly guy for his bravery.

    Ukraine declared late Thursday that men between the ages of 18 and 60 were barred from leaving the country, which has been under martial law since the Russian invasion began.

    Earlier, a video surfaced online of a Ukrainian father bidding a tearful farewell to his daughter as she allegedly fled the country to safety while he was ostensibly forced to remain. Before kissing and hugging her goodbye, he kissed her on the cheek.

    Also Read | 'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

     

    Also Read: Explained: Russia's strategy to annex eastern Ukraine

    Also Read: Facebook bans Russian state media from advertising, monetising content

    Also Read: Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Never invaded other countries China gets fact-checked social media India, Vietnam

    'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

    The morning after Russia pounded Ukraine capital Kyiv

    The morning after Russia pounded Ukraine capital Kyiv

    Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses - ADT

    Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses

    Russia Sanctions shows western impotency ties approaching point of no return gcw

    Russia: Sanctions shows western 'impotency', ties approaching 'point of no return'

    Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy rejects US offer, says 'need ammunition, not a ride'- ADT

    Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy rejects US offer, says 'need ammunition, not a ride'

    Recent Stories

    Never invaded other countries China gets fact-checked social media India, Vietnam

    'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

    Urfi Javed metallic see through dress has got the temperature soaring drb

    Urfi Javed’s metallic see-through dress has got the temperature soaring

    The morning after Russia pounded Ukraine capital Kyiv

    The morning after Russia pounded Ukraine capital Kyiv

    Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses - ADT

    Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses

    Janhvi Kapoors sunset pictures set the mood for the weekend drb

    Janhvi Kapoor’s sunset pictures set the mood for the weekend

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon