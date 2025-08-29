Doctored images of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other women, including her sister, have sparked outrage and concern in Italy after being shared on a website with offensive captions.

Doctored images of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and a host of high-profile Italian women including her sister, Ariana, and opposition leader, Elly Schlein, has sparked outrage after being shared on a website with offensive captions. Initial investigations suggest the photos were taken from personal social media accounts and manipulated before being posted on the website.

The situation is particularly serious given the website boasts over 700,000 members. Italian authorities are investigating and taking steps to ensure the safety and justice for the affected women. Public outcry and condemnation from political parties have led to demands for strict action against those responsible. The photos used in this controversy were taken from various occasions, such as rallies, TV interviews, and holidays. These images were then altered, zoomed in on specific sections, and presented in a misleading manner.

This incident comes just a week after Meta shut down an Italian Facebook account called "Mia Moglie" (My Wife), where men shared photos of their wives or unknown women. According to media reports, the website where the women's photos were viral was launched in Italy in 2005 and operated unchecked for a considerable period.

The issue came to light after several politicians from the center-left Democratic Party filed legal complaints. Police are now investigating the matter. The website also featured photos of other prominent women, including an actress, the director of an Italian film on domestic violence, and a well-known influencer.