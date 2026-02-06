New video and logs from the Metropolitan Correctional Center raise questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death, ruled a suicide. The evidence shows an unidentified figure near his cell tier the night before he was found.

Newly released video footage and surveillance logs from the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York have raised fresh questions about the official account of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s death in August 2019, suggesting that movements near his housing tier may not fully align with previously provided government statements.

Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, in what authorities ruled a suicide by hanging. At the time, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said surveillance footage confirmed that no one other than staff entered the area where Epstein was housed after he was locked in for the night. However, new documentation and logs released as part of broader disclosures have caused analysts to re-examine that narrative.

According to the newly revealed observation logs and DOJ records, an orange-colored figure — possibly a person in an inmate jumpsuit — can be seen on video climbing the stairway toward the locked L Tier where Epstein’s cell was located around 10:39 p.m. on August 9, 2019, the night before his death. The figure then reappeared descending the same stairs about two minutes later. This movement had not been prominently referenced in official statements about the footage at the time, and its presence has prompted analysts and independent experts to question parts of the earlier public narrative.

The FBI originally characterised the movement as “possibly an inmate,” while the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General later suggested it was an unidentified corrections officer carrying bedding or linen. Yet independent video analysts consulted by media outlets have cast doubt on these interpretations, noting that the unidentified figure’s appearance and timing do not square neatly with published accounts.

Experts have also pointed to gaps and alleged edits in the video files released by the government, as well as metadata anomalies suggesting that footage was processed before being shared publicly — raising questions about whether all relevant segments of the recording were included. These technical concerns have contributed to persistent skepticism about the completeness of the DOJ’s video evidence.

In addition to the stairway sighting, analysts note that the layout of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) and camera blind spots may have allowed someone to reach Epstein’s tier without being clearly visible on the available footage, contradicting earlier official claims that such movement would have been captured on camera.

The resurfacing of these details has reinvigorated public scrutiny of the case and the handling of investigative materials. Although the official cause of death remains ruled as suicide by federal authorities, the discrepancies between released video, logs and prior accounts have prompted renewed calls from legal experts, journalists and commentators for more transparent disclosure of all pertinent evidence and clearer explanations of unresolved details.

Whether the unidentified figure represents an ordinary corrections routine, an inmate escort, or something more significant, these newly highlighted images and recordings have undeniably complicated the long-standing narrative surrounding one of the most closely scrutinised deaths in recent US history.