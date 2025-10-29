Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on H-1B visa 'abuse' in universities to prioritize American jobs. He also canceled or repurposed over $33 million in DEI-related grants, redirecting funds to non-race-based criteria.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday directed the Florida Board of Governors to crack down on H-1B Visa 'abuse' in higher education. DeSantis also announced that Florida DOGE has partnered with Federal DOGE, the State University System, and institutional partners to cancel or repurpose millions of dollars in DEI-related grants. https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1983566157387817325 https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1983526860643573859

Crackdown on H-1B Visa 'Abuse'

"Universities across the country are importing foreign workers on H-1B visas instead of hiring Americans who are qualified and available to do the job," said DeSantis. "We will not tolerate H-1B abuse in Florida institutions. That's why I have directed the Florida Board of Governors to end this practice."

Florida is requiring institutions to put American graduates first and ensure taxpayer-funded schools serve the American workforce, not to be used to import cheap foreign labor.

H-1B visas are allegedly intended to hire individuals for a specialty occupation, but many universities and institutions have hired foreign workers for jobs that could easily be filled by qualified Americans. Universities are exempt from federal H-1B caps, enabling year-round hiring of foreign labor, his statement said.

DEI-Related Grants Canceled and Repurposed

By working with Federal DOGE, the State University System, and individual institutions, Florida has also repurposed or canceled DEI-related grants that were made with total intended amounts of more than $33 million.

Examples of Canceled Grants

The statement alleged that several grants were cancelled citing 'lack of compliance' with state and federal law regarding DEI-centric, discriminatory missions. For example, USD 1.5 million for "Challenging Anti-Black Racism in Civil and Environmental Engineering Curriculum," a grant centered around environmental justice and equitable and inclusive curriculum for civil engineers.

USD 1.3 million for "Mobilizing Physics Teachers to Promote Inclusive and Communal Classroom Cultures Through Everyday Actions," a grant focused on inclusive and equitable practices for women and minority racial groups and promoting inclusion and equity in classrooms.

Repurposed Grant

Florida repurposed millions of dollars in previously DEI-centered grants to align with state and federal law and represent an appropriate use of taxpayer funds. This included USD 1.5 million grant previously focused on promoting "historically marginalized students" in STEM fields to focus on financial background, rather than race or ethnicity.