China extended condolences to those affected by the fatal explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, which killed at least eight. Leaders and envoys from Russia, Sri Lanka, and Israel also expressed grief as a probe is underway.

China extended condolences to those affected by the fatal explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station. In a post on X on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said, "Our hearts go out to those affected by the fatal explosion near #Delhi's Red Fort metro station. Our deepest sympathies to those who lost loved ones and we wish those who were injured speedy recovery." https://x.com/MFA_China/status/1988192812576436298?s=20

Echoing similar sentiments, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong also conveyed his condolences to the victims of the blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, in which at least eight people were killed and several others were injured on Monday evening. In a post on X, Ambassador Xu extended his sympathies and offered solidarity to those affected by the tragic incident. "Saddened by the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station. My deepest condolences to the victims, and my thoughts are with everyone affected," the Chinese envoy wrote.

International Community Reacts

The message from the Chinese Ambassador comes as several foreign leaders and envoys have expressed grief and solidarity with India following the deadly blast in the heart of the national capital.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov earlier expressed shock over the incident and said he was confident that the ongoing investigation would determine the cause of the explosion. "Shocked by the explosion at the Red Fort. Confident that the ongoing thorough investigation will determine the cause of the incident. We express condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Alipov said in a post on X.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also expressed his condolences and solidarity with India, saying, "Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar described the blast as "heartbreaking", extending condolences and praise for rescue teams and security forces. At the same time, missions from Canada and the United States also issued condolence messages and advisories for their citizens.

Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, termed the explosion a "terror attack" and called for global unity to eradicate terrorism. "Shocked to hear about the terror attack in New Delhi. All should unite to eradicate the scourge of terrorism. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this dastardly attack," Premadasa posted on X.

Investigation Details Emerge

The blast, which occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah, damaging nearby vehicles.

Shah further said that "all possibilities" were being explored, while multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

The explosion near one of Delhi's most iconic landmarks has drawn widespread international condemnation and prompted heightened security measures across major cities as the investigation continues. (ANI)